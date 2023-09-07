Thursday, September 7, 2023
Updated:

Sanatan Dharma should be compared with HIV, leprosy, Udayanidhi Stalin was soft in comparing with dengue, malaria: DMK MP A Raja

Earlier, in a public meeting in Puducherry on 5th September, Raja challenged Home Minister Amit Shah and any other BJP leader to participate in a debate on Sanatan Dharma

OpIndia Staff
A Raja
A Raja said Sanatan Dharma should be compared to diseases with social stigma like HIV and leprosy (Image: TNIE)
DMK leaders continue to abuse Hinduism after Udhayanidhi Stalin compared it with diseases like Dengue, Malaria, and Covid, and called for its annihilation while participating in the ‘Annihilation of Sanatana’ conference on September 2. On 6th September, DMK MP A Raja added fuel to the controversy by saying that Udayanidhi was soft while commenting on Sanatan Dharma and added it should have been compared to HIV and social stigmas.

In his derogatory remarks, A Raja said Udhayanidhi only compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like Malaria and dengue as he had a soft approach. “Sanatan Dharma should be compared to diseases with social stigma like HIV and leprosy,” he added.

Raja said, “I am prepared to give answers for all cabinet ministers if the Prime Minister convenes the meeting and let them permit me. I will explain which one is ‘Sanatana Dharma’ thereafter you decide…”

Earlier, in a public meeting in Puducherry on 5th September, Raja challenged Home Minister Amit Shah and any other BJP leader to participate in a debate on Sanatan Dharma. He claimed Sanatan Dharma promoted inequalities among people, curbed women’s rights and advocated Sati. He said, “Do we want to revive such practices? We have fought all odds (in eradicating such practices). If we accept this Sanatana Dharma, we are against the principles advocated by Periyar (late social activist and Dravida Kazhagam founder E V Ramasamy), Anna (former Tamil Nadu chief minister C N Annadurai) and Kalaignar (Karunanidhi). Accepting this dharma will make us an enemy of fellow human beings. I am not a human if I accept this dharma.”

Udhayanidhi wants to ‘eradicate’ Sanatan Dharma

On 2nd September, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, went on a tirade against Sanatan Dharma on social media. The development came hours after he courted controversy for comparing the Hindu civilisational, religious philosophy with ‘malaria’ and ‘dengue.’ While talking to X (formerly Twitter), Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote, “Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion.”

“Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality…I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalised who suffer from the Sanatan Dharma. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalised, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma,” he said.

“Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like COVID-19, Dengue, and Malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils,” he further emphasised.

However, he today issued another statement claiming that BJP is distorting his statement, alleging that BJP is saying that his statement is incitement for genocide. He also claimed that BJP is demanding action against him based on fake news.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

