Thursday, September 7, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUdhayanidhi Stalin claims BJP is distorting his ‘Annihilate Sanatana’ statement, alleges BJP leaders demanding...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Udhayanidhi Stalin claims BJP is distorting his ‘Annihilate Sanatana’ statement, alleges BJP leaders demanding action based on ‘fake news’

Udhayanidhi Stalin also alleged that PM Modi and the BJP leaders were attempting to divert people's attention from the clashes happening in Manipur.

OpIndia Staff
Udhayanidhi Stalin blames BJP for 'twisting' his remarks on Sanatan Dharma, says Modi supporters trying to divert mass attention from Manipur riots
Representative Image (Dtnext)
4

On Thursday, September 7, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed that BJP is twisting his remarks on Sanatan Dharma and using his statements to divert attention. The Tamil Nadu politician stated that he would face all legal implications associated with what he said. Udhayanidhi Stalin further claimed that the BJP is alleging that he called for the genocide of Hindus. This is days after Udhayanidhi Stalin generated a political storm earlier this week by comparing the Hindu civilizational religious philosophy with ‘malaria’ and ‘dengue’ and called for the annihilation of Sanatan Dharma.

“I believe, like the spread of diseases like COVID-19, Dengue, and Malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils. I will say it today, tomorrow, and forever: Our resolve to stop Sanathana Dharma from the Dravidian land would not reduce even a bit,” he was quoted as saying.

He also opined that “Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion.” However, releasing a statement on Twitter (X) on 7 September, the DMK leader blatantly attacked the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of twisting his anti-Hindu remarks.

“For the last 9 years, all your (BJP) promises are empty promises. What have you exactly done for our welfare is a question currently being raised in unison by the entire country against an unarmed, fascist BJP government. It is in this background that the BJP leaders have twisted my speech at the TNPWAA conference as ‘inciting genocide’. They consider it a weapon to protect themselves,” he said.

“What is surprising is that those like Union Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states were demanding action against me based on fake news,” Udhayanidhi claimed.

He further stated that he should be the one filing criminal and other judicial charges against BJP supporters and leaders for spreading defamation while occupying positions of respect. “But I am aware that this is their mode of survival. They don’t know how else to survive, so I decided not to do that,” he noted.

Udhayanidhi meanwhile also stated that the DMK supports all religions that teach that all lives have been created equal. “Everyone knows that we are not enemies of any religion,” he added.

“I would like to quote Anna’s comment on religions which remains relevant even today. If religion leads people toward equality and teaches them fraternity, then I too am a spiritualist. If a religion divides people in the name of castes, if it teaches them untouchability and slavery, I would be the first person to oppose religion,” he said quoting Annadurai.

Udhayanidhi meanwhile also stated that the DMK supports all religions that teach that all lives have been created equal. “Everyone knows that we are not enemies of any religion,” he added.

“But without an iota of understanding about any of these, Thiru Modi and Co are solely dependent on such slanders to face the Parliamentary elections. For the last 9 years, Modi has been doing nothing. Occasionally he demonetizes money, builds walls to hide huts, builds new Parliamentary buildings, erects a Sengol (sceptre) there, and plays around by changing the name of the country, standing at the border and making the white flag work,” the statement by Stalin read.

He alleged that PM Modi and the BJP workers were attempting to divert people’s attention from the clashes happening in Manipur. “Thiru Modi and co are using the Sanatan ploy to divert the attention from the facts including the killing of more than 250 people in the riots incited in Manipur and the Rs 7.5 lakh crore corruption,” he charged.

This comes as BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu met Governor RN Ravi on Thursday, September 7, and submitted a memorandum for his intervention in filing cases against Udhayanidhi Stalin for his alleged hate speech against Sanatan Dharma.

The leaders also demanded the dismissal of Minister PK Sekar Babu for being a part of the ‘Sanatana Eradication’ conference. They said that the Minister had violated his oath to office by attending the conference.

On Saturday, September 2, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu said, “Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona – we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated completely.”

“The same is the case with Santanam (Hinduism). Our first work should be to abolish/eradicate Sanatanam instead of opposing it. So, my appreciation to you all for giving an apt title to the meeting,” he further added.

Earlier in December 2022, Udhayanidhi Stalin announced that he and his wife belong to the Christian Faith. “I am proud to call myself a Christian, all the Sanghis today will be burning,” he was quoted as saying.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

“Love Jihad Band Karo”: Buddhists in Ladakh protest against Manzoor Ahmed marrying Buddhist girl and converting her to Islam, demand anti-conversion law

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Youth welcomes CM Ashok Gehlot with chants of ‘Modi-Modi’ at Bhilwara, Gehlot smiles and leaves

OpIndia Staff -

Watch Sanjeev Sanyal demolish Devdutt Pattnaik’s attempts to claim ‘Bharat’ is Brahminical imposition, while ‘India’ is ‘secular’ and ‘pluralistic’

OpIndia Staff -

‘It was not his first time’: In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Larry Sinclair says he had gay sex and snorted cocaine with Barack...

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu Police books BJP leader Amit Malviya for calling Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comment on Sanatan Dharma a call for genocide, says comment ‘distorted’

OpIndia Staff -

Udhayanidhi Stalin, his statement on Sanatan Dharma and 3 steps to tackle it: Annamalai, following the money trail and painstaking groundwork

Ganesh R -

Punjab and Haryana High Court slams Punjab police in illegal mining case, accuses them of shielding culprits and selectively targetting poor

OpIndia Staff -

Akshay Kumar joins the India-Bharat debate, changes his film’s title to ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’

OpIndia Staff -

From Commonwealth Games to G20 Summit: Delhi transforms from a symbol of corruption and infrastructural woes to a modern-day national capital

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan captures several villages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, attacks army posts killing 6 Pakistani soldiers

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
653,673FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com