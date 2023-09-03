On Saturday (September 2), the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, went on a tirade against Sanatan Dharma on social media.

The development came hours after he courted controversy for comparing the Hindu civilisational religious philosophy with ‘malaria’ and ‘dengue.’ While taking to X (formerly Twitter), Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote, “Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion.”

“Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality…I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma.I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma,” he brazened it out.

I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality.



I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke… https://t.co/Q31uVNdZVb — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) September 2, 2023

The son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hailed the likes of Periyar and BR Ambedkar and claimed that the duo conducted ‘in-depth research’ on the ‘negative impact’ of the religious philosophy on society.

“Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like COVID-19, Dengue, and Malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils,” he further emphasised.

After the Hindu advocacy group ‘Legal Rights Observatory (LRO)’ informed that it would explore legal remedies against Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Tamil Nadu Minister tweeted, “Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge. We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats.”

Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge. We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats. We, the followers of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, would fight forever to uphold social justice and establish an egalitarian society under the able guidance of our…

“I will say it today, tomorrow, and forever: Our resolve to stop Sanathana Dharma from the Dravidian land would not reduce even a bit,” he called for the annihilation of the Hindu civilisational religious philosophy.

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief, K Annamalai, lambasted Udhayanidhi Stalin and tweeted, “Thiru @Udhaystalin, you, your father, or his or your idealogue have a bought-out idea from Christian missionaries & the idea of those missionaries was to cultivate dimwits like you to parrot their malicious ideology.”

While accusing him and his family of looting the State, Annamalai added, “Tamil Nadu is a land of spiritualism. The best you can do is to hold a Mic in an event like this & rant out your frustration!”

The only resolve that the Gopalapuram Family has is to accumulate wealth beyond the State GDP.



The only resolve that the Gopalapuram Family has is to accumulate wealth beyond the State GDP.

Thiru @Udhaystalin, you, your father, or his or your idealogue have a bought-out idea from Christian missionaries & the idea of those missionaries was to cultivate dimwits like you to…

Earlier in December 2022, Udhayanidhi Stalin announced that he and his wife belong to the Christian Faith. “I am proud to call myself a Christian, all the Sanghis today will be burning,” he was quoted as saying.

On Saturday (September 2), the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu said, “Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona – we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated completely.”

“The same is the case with Santanam (Hinduism). Our first work should be to abolish/eradicate Sanatanam instead of opposing it. So, my appreciation to you all for giving an apt title to the meeting,” he further added.