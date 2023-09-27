Wednesday, September 27, 2023
HomeNews ReportsEradicate Sanatana Dharma comment: Supreme Court refuses to issue notice to Udhayanidhi Stalin and...
LawNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Eradicate Sanatana Dharma comment: Supreme Court refuses to issue notice to Udhayanidhi Stalin and others on fresh PIL, tags it with existing cases

Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal had moved a Public Interest Litigation (PLI), urging the Supreme Court to treat this case of hate speech against Sanatan Dharma at par with cases that pertain to hate speech against Muslims.

OpIndia Staff
Supreme Court refuses to issue a notice to register FIR against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin
Supreme Court refuses to issue a notice to register FIR against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for hate speech against Sanatan Dharma, clubs it with another similar plea (Image Source - OpIndia Archieve)
1

On Wednesday (27 September), the Supreme Court refused to issue notice for the registration of an FIR against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and others in response to a fresh plea in connection to their hate speeches against Sanatan Dharma. The bench noted that a similar plea had been filed before the apex court in this matter. Subsequently, it ruled to tag it with the existing plea in this case. 

The two-judge bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi was hearing the matter. Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal had moved the Public Interest Litigation (PLI) urging the Supreme Court to treat this case of hate speech against Sanatan Dharma at par with cases that pertain to hate speech against Muslims. 

Tamil Nadu’s Additional Advocate General (AAG) Amit Anand Tiwari representing the DMK-led state government, argued against the filing of another PIL claiming that it makes the job of state governments difficult. 

Arguing before the court, he said, “These are public interest litigation in the nature of ‘publicity interest litigation’. What is the need for another petition?” He lamented, “There are 40 writ petitions filed across the country in different high courts. It makes it incredibly difficult for the State.” 

To which, Justice Bose noted that he has an appropriate remedy under the Constitution. 

However, the Tamil Nadu government’s counsel continued and lamented that writ petitions are being filed before the high courts to get publicity. 

He said, “Everyone filing PILs for publicity, they will go to the media and circulate these.”

However, the petitioner’s counsel, Advocate Raj Kishor Choudhary objected to his statement. He asserted that a genocidal call was made by the leaders of the Tamil Nadu government.  

Responding to his assertion, AAG replied, “Scurrilous remarks. It’s very unfortunate.” 

Afterwards, Justice Bose ordered to tag the current plea with another similar plea ongoing in this case.  Justice Bose said, “We have not issued notice. Let it be tagged. We will see on that day.” 

It is important to note that last week, the Supreme Court issued a notice in another similar plea against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his hate speech against Sanatan Dharma.

On Saturday (2 September), the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Stalin Jr. equated Sanatan Dharma with diseases like Malaria and Corona and blatantly asserted that it should not be opposed but rather should be eradicated. 

The DMK leader said, “Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona – we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated completely. The same is the case with Santanam (Hinduism). Our first work should be to abolish/eradicate Sanatanam instead of opposing it,” from the dias of “Eradicate Sanatan Conference”.

Many other leaders of DMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, have also given anti-Sanatan remarks. Evidently, in the long list of such leaders, DMK leader A Raja argued that Sanatan Dharma should have been compared with HIV, leprosy and Udayanidhi Stalin was soft in comparing it with dengue or malaria.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Ilhan Omar, with links to terrorists, supports Canada’s baseless allegation against India, asks US govt to answer if India has killed Khalistanis in the...

OpIndia Staff -

200 vehicles set ablaze, 700 booked: Violence erupts during ‘Gurjar Mahakumbh’ in Gwalior, SP MLA and BSP MP booked for instigating mob

OpIndia Staff -

When a Hindu King did a ‘Sardar Patel’ 575 years ago: How Gajapati Kapilendra Deva from Odisha liberated Telangana from Islamic rule

Nihar Ranjan Nanda -

Smriti Irani schools Rajdeep Sardesai on Women’s Reservation Bill after he tries to hail Mamata Banerjee as a women’s rights champion

Shraddha Pandey -

DGGI issues GST notices totalling Rs 55,000 crore to gaming companies, Ashneer Grover urges govt to withdraw them saying ‘Na koi tax dega, na sarkar ko...

OpIndia Staff -

BJP in Telangana was on the rise last year, but has stagnated recently: What the issues are and how it may change the political...

S. Sudhir Kumar -

Iraq: 100 killed, over 150 injured as fire engulfs a wedding celebration in Nineveh

ANI -

Poland experts rule out Russian hand in Przewodów incident last year, say it was a Ukrainian missile that killed Polish citizens

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: YouTuber Shakir Subhan alias Mallu Traveler booked for molesting a Saudi woman, Atheer Al Amriyah in Ernakulam. Here is what she said

OpIndia Staff -

Canada’s Speaker of the Parliament resigns after global backlash over celebrating a Nazi war criminal, claims it was a ‘mistake’

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
657,530FollowersFollow
29,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com