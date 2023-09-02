On Saturday (2 September), the so-called Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association organised an “Eradicate Sanatan Conference” at Kamarajar Arangam, Teynampet in Chennai. Conspicuously, the anti-Hindu event was attended by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. He is also a Minister in his father’s cabinet.

Speaking at the Hinduphobic event, DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin spewed venom and once again made a vitriolic speech against Hinduism and its followers.

He said, “The title of this conference has been excellently coined. You’ve named it as ‘Abolish (eradicate) Sanatan Conference’ and not ‘Oppose Sanatan Conference’, so my best wishes to that.”

He asserted that there are certain things that rather than just being opposed these things need to be eradicated completely and according to him, the same should be done with Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism).

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin added, “Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona – we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated completely. The same is the case with Santanam (Hinduism). Our first work should be to abolish/eradicate Sanatanam instead of opposing it. So, my appreciation to you all for giving an apt title to the meeting.”

Going ahead in his tirade against Hinduism, he defined Sanatan Dharma in his own words stating, “What is Sanatanam? The name Sanatanam itself comes from Sanskrit. Sanatanam is opposed to equality and social justice. What is the meaning of Sanatanam? Eternal or something that can’t be changed. Something that can’t be questioned. That is the meaning of Sanatanam.”

DML leader further added, “Sanatanam said to divide people by caste and segregate them. But Our Kalaignar brought every community in one village and gave the name ‘Samathuvapuram’ giving a whip to Sanatanam.”

It is pertinent to note that earlier he used to claim that he was an atheist but recently he identified himself as a proud Christian.

Later, taking to X, he shared a tweet regarding the anti-Hindu event and asserted that they would eliminate Sanatan.

Furthermore, the ‘Eradicate (abolish) Sanatan (Hindu religion as we know it) event’ was also attended by Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekarbabu. This underscored the frequent allegations against the Tamil Nadu government that it has adopted a policy of state-backed apartheid against the Hindu religion. For this, they appoint, anti-Hindu Dravidian ideology sympathiser to dismantle the institutions of spiritual or religious importance for Hindu believers.

Apart from DMK Ministers, the other attendees of the event included – K. Veeramani, the head of the rabid anti-Hindu outfit Dravidar Kazhagam, DMK MLA Ezhilan Naganathan, VCK MP Thol. Thirumavalavan, K. Balakrishnan of CPI-M, Peter Alphonse from Congress party, CPI-M MP from Madurai Su. Venkatesan, and Radhika Vemula (mother of late Rohith Vemula).

Legal activist group Legal Rights Observatory has said that they will be taking legal steps against the anti-Hindu event and the speakers. The group tweeted, “We will be exploring various legal remedies to ERADICATE filthy MOSQUITOES denigrating Sanatan Dharma at the behest of #RiceBag #Church!” LRO added that Udhayanidhi Stalin won’t go unpunished.

The DMK leaders are not alone in carrying out a smear campaign against Hinduism. Earlier, Swami Prasad Maurya who is the General Secretary of the Samajwadi party, an alliance partner in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc had made back-to-back derogatory remarks against Hinduism and claimed that it is not a religion but a hoax.