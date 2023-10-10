After being snubbed by his allies, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tried to utilise the ongoing Israel-Hamas war to whine against India in front of other world leaders like the King of Jordan and the president of the UAE. Laughably, this time too, he got nothing but disappointment, as reportedly the official statement issued by Jordan, had no mention of the diplomatic dispute between India and Canada concerning the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Notably, India and Canada’s diplomatic relations are at an all-time low. The diplomatic tensions were spurred by Justin Trudeau’s unfounded allegations of New Delhi’s involvement in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

On Sunday, October 8, an official statement released by the Canadian Prime Minister’s office on Sunday also detailed the conversation Trudeau had with the UAE President. It read that Trudeau spoke with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan on Sunday and he provided “an update on the situation between Canada and India, underscoring the importance of respecting the rule of law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

However, Jordan made it clear that it was not interested in interfering with the situation between Canada and India, as the readout released by King Abdullah II’s office did not even mention the diplomatic dispute between Canada and India following Trudeau’s baseless allegations of India’s involvement in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

It may be recalled that a report published in the Washington Post on September 19 said the Canadian Prime Minister sought the support of many countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, to raise the India-Canada issue but was snubbed by everyone fearing diplomatic backlash from India.

On 19th September, Canada’s PM Trudeau accused India of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat as a result of the allegations. The allegations against India opened a can of worms as the allied countries of Canada refused to issue a joint statement against India. Furthermore, India denied the allegations and expelled a Canadian diplomat in retaliation.

India has also stopped issuing visas to Canadian citizens following the allegations and trade talks between India and Canada have halted after the allegations. It has been recently revealed by the Indian authorities that India has shared credible evidence with Canada about wanted criminals and terrorists living on its soil. India has repeatedly raised the issue of increasing Khalistani activities in Canada that were completely ignored. Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was seen in Canada giving speeches at the so-called referendum for Khalistan while Trudeau was attending G20 Summit in India.