Amid the escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada spurred by Justin Trudeau’s unfounded allegations of New Delhi’s involvement in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a report published in the Washington Post said the Canadian Prime Minister sought the support of many countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, to raise the issue but was snubbed by everyone fearing diplomatic backlash from India, one of the fastest growing countries in the world and regarded as a potential counterweight to an increasingly assertive China.

The Washington Post article titled ‘Canada’s allies rebuff its requests to join in accusations against India’ shed light on Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s attempt to seek diplomatic support from partners in mounting an offensive against India over the killing of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who was assassinated on June 18.

Trudeau had reportedly asked Canada’s allies, including the United States, to condemn India for the murder but was rebuffed by everyone, underscoring the growing heft and sway New Delhi holds under the leadership of PM Modi, who has promised to catapult India among the top 3 economies of the world, and amidst the clouds of economic uncertainty, Russia-Ukraine war, and a visibly slowing China. India had also recently announced a momentous inter-continent project, connecting herself with the Middle East and Europe as a strategic counter to China’s BRI without saddling participating countries with the debt trap as characteristics of Beijing’s global infrastructure development plan.

The report mentioned that while several officials from the Five Eyes countries, an intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, privately spoke about the assassination, it did not warrant a mention during the all-important G-20 Summit in India that illustrated New Delhi’s emerging aspiration to raise its status in the global comity of nations as a reliable partner and a land of boundless opportunities.

The diplomatic crisis between India and Canada was precipitated by Justin Trudeau’s bizarre claims made in the Canadian parliament on September 18, blaming India for killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Furthermore, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said as a consequence of the allegations, the Canadian government expelled a top Indian diplomat. Interestingly, PM Trudeau accused India in the Canadian parliament of killing Nijjar without providing any proof.

Najjar, who had been involved in Khalistani activities, was killed on June 18 outside Sikh Gurudwara in Surrey, British Columbia. Trudeau claimed that Canadian intelligence agencies have been looking into the murder. He added that the matter was discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during G20 last week and claimed to have told PM Modi that any involvement of the Indian government would be unacceptable.

Responding to the allegations, India issued a statement, categorically rejecting the claims and urged the Canadian government to take strict action against anti-India elements on its soil. India summoned Canada’s High Commissioner to India Cameron MacKay, and expelled a top Indian diplomat, reportedly identified as a Canadian spy by the Hindustan Times.