On 8th October, a day after Hamas terrorists initiated one of the most brutal terror attacks on Israeli soil, more details came to light about the atrocities that Israelis and foreign tourists faced.

One of the first locations that the Hamas terrorists attacked was the Supernova music festival that was taking place close to the Gaza Strip. The survivors have spoken up about the terrifying ordeal that included the rape of women, abduction and merciless murders at the hands of Hamas terrorists. Reports say that over 260 dead bodies have already been recovered at the festival site.

Reports from Israeli local media suggest that around 700 people were killed across the country in the terror attack. The number continued to rise as more bodies were being recovered. Israel has officially declared war.

This is what the last day and a half in Israel has looked like.



Entire families butchered in their homes.



Grandmothers, mothers and children kidnapped and taken hostage by Hamas.



700 Israelis murdered.



Hamas will pay heavily for these war crimes.



— Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 8, 2023

As per the survivors’ accounts, the assault began around 7 AM, catching the festival-goers off guard. As it was the festival’s last day, the attendees’ strength was at its peak.

Videos show that revelers were dancing to music and enjoying, unaware of the fact that Hamas terrorists were parachuting down from the other side of the border.

At the time of the initial explosions, the festival-goers assumed that the loud explosions were a “routine rocket attack”, a common sight in southern Israel. However, within minutes, the intense explosions caused panic and chaos at the festival. Reportedly, around 4,000 to 5,000 festival-goers were present at the scene at the time of the attack.

📌 🇮🇱A Rave que estava acontecendo no Kibbutz de Urim, em Israel, antes dos terroristas do Hamas invadirem a Faixa de Gaza. Os terroristas chegaram atirando contra os participantes da festa, matando e ferindo muitos deles. #Israel #Gaza #Hamas #Palestina #IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/PmpnZmKVUk — Soraya Montenegro (@LaSorayaM) October 7, 2023

The police rushed to evacuate them, but by then, pickup trucks marked with Hamas militia insignia approached and opened fire at the unarmed attendees.

Most of the festival-goers were killed on the spot. Over 260 bodies have already been recovered by the Israeli security agencies at the site.

According to the survivor’s ordeal, the young men and women tried to flee the scene by running towards the western Negev desert. The terrorists followed, captured and handcuffed them. Several women were abducted. Reportedly, the terrorists raped the women irrespective of their nationality. Some of the victims of the attack were either executed or taken to Gaza, which has been confirmed by the videos and photos available on social media.

Tablet Magazine reported some survivor accounts, mentioning that women were raped at the festival site itself near the dead bodies of their friends. Several rape victims were then executed by the Hamas terrorists.

In the aftermath of the attack on the festival, drone footage showed extensive damage, burnt cars, and bodies and belongings strewn around the festival location. There were many foreign nationals among the festival attendees, mostly young people. The hostage numbers are said to be in the hundreds.

Drone footage of the aftermath of the "Nature Party" venue where dozens were killed by Hamas fire on the first day of the escalation of the conflict. pic.twitter.com/dPUj6rZG8I — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) October 8, 2023

Another video shows Hamas terrorists shooting at festival attendees trying to escape from the site. As per reports, around 3000-4000 people were present at the festival when the Hamas attacked, with terrorists firing indiscriminately into the gathering of dancing, enjoying people.

Video of festival goers trying to escape from the Re’im music festival.



Hamas terrorists shooting at them from distance



Around 3000-4000 people were attending the festival pic.twitter.com/LjowzQBHWL — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 8, 2023

Quran, AK-47s and RPG launchers found in terrorists’ possession

When the assault finally concluded, Israeli Defence Forces soldiers apprehended the terrorists only to find horrifying details of the preparations for the attack. They recovered RPG launchers, sophisticated communication equipment, AK-47s, Soviet-made weapons and copies of the Quran.

The dead body of a female German tourist was desecrated, stripped naked and displayed around by Hamas terrorists

One of the most horrifying videos that emerged on social media was the one in which the almost naked dead body of a German tourist identified as Shani Louk, which the Hamas terrorists were parading in the back of a pickup truck. Shani was abducted from the Supernova music festival. Initially, Hamas claimed she was an Israeli soldier, but her identity was revealed because of the tattoos she had on her legs. Pro-Palestine handles were seen giving clean chit to the Hamas terrorists with bizarre explanations.