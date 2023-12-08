Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a controversial ‘journalist’ named Refaat Al-Areer was reportedly killed in an airstrike in Gaza on Thursday (7th December). During his lifetime, Refaat was known for peddling pro-Hamas propaganda and disseminating anti-Semitic tropes.

Following his death, Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair tried to garner sympathy for Refaat and demonise the State of Israel. The dubious ‘fact checker’ also made no references to the tweets and misleading claims of the deceased ‘journalist’.

Mohammed Zubair retweeted an emotional post of Refaat Al-Areer and attempted to pass him off as an ‘academic’ resisting the supposed ‘atrocities’ of the Jewish State. While sharing a recent interview of the ‘journalist’, Zubair wrote, “Refaat Al-Areer was killed by Israel today.”

Refaat Alareer was killed by @Israel today.



In his recent interview in October,

"There is no way out of Gaza. What should we do… drown? Commit mass suicide? Is this what Israel wants? And we're not going to do that.. I am an academic, Probably the toughest thing I have at… https://t.co/Ruoilvq3pF pic.twitter.com/Q1QytMiZYx — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 7, 2023

The Gaza-based Refaat Al-Areer had a history of mocking the death of Israeli civilians. On 29th October, a journalist named Dovid Efune reported that Hamas terrorists brutally murdered a Jewish child. “A baby was found in an oven, baked to death by Hamas terrorists…”he tweeted.

Without any visible semblance of sensitivity, Refaat inquired (archive), “With or Without baking powder.” This was not the first time that he had brazenly displayed his anti-Semitism.

Screengrab of the tweet by Refaat Al-Areer

He had posted multiple tweets comparing Israel with Nazi Germany, which killed 6 million Jews. “Hitler is as peaceful as any Israeli leader,” he said in one tweet.

Hitler is as peaceful as any Israeli leader. — Refaat in Gaza 🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) September 25, 2020

“Zionism and nazism are two cheeks of the same dirty arse,” Refaat Al-Areer openly peddled anti-Semitic tropes.

Zionism and nazism are two cheeks of the same dirty arse. pic.twitter.com/1fEtFTL9s8 — Refaat in Gaza 🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) March 10, 2021

During his lifetime, the controversial ‘journalist’ was seen actively eulogising Hamas and disseminating its falsehoods.

Hamas is the biggest or second biggest Palestinian party/faction.

As big as fateh if not bigger sometimes (talking in terms of elections possiblities and popular support)



The promise of the article is faulty as it suggests the occupied, battered, and impoverished are to blame… — Refaat in Gaza 🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) November 28, 2023

In a bid to shield Hamas, Refaat Al-Areer was seen claiming that Israel killed its own civilians to ‘implicate’ the Islamic terror outfit.

Israel systematically and deliberately murdered its soldiers and settlers including little ones who were held hostage by Hamas fighters for a prisoner swap. https://t.co/TMTxMDVydD https://t.co/vToTfRepi4 — Refaat in Gaza 🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) November 27, 2023

Watch: The majority are soldiers.



Most of the kids and “civilians” were killed by Israeli fire, tanks, and air strikes.



Hamas fighters took hostages in their homes to negotiate the release of women and children and others. But Israel killed them allpic.twitter.com/Em51l5DsbV https://t.co/RSU2DPrCQf — Refaat in Gaza 🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) November 8, 2023

He was seen defending the atrocities of Hamas and sarcastically blaming Israel for ‘provoking’ the terrorists.

It was israel that started and ignited the division

It was israel that ejected all unity government



Both Hamas and fateh are to blame of course — Refaat in Gaza 🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) November 2, 2023

Despite the anti-Semitic antics of the ‘journalist’, he was featured by The New York Times as a ‘Gaza poetry Professor.’ Refaat Refaat Al-Areer, who was reportedly killed in an airstrike, has now found support from the likes of Mohammed Zubair.