Friday, December 8, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPro-Hamas 'journalist' from Gaza, who mocked murder of Israeli children and was endorsed by...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pro-Hamas ‘journalist’ from Gaza, who mocked murder of Israeli children and was endorsed by Mohammed Zubair, killed in air strike

In a bid to shield Hamas, Refaat Al-Areer was seen claiming that Israel supposedly killed its own civilians to 'implicate' the Islamic terror outfit.

OpIndia Staff
Pro-Hamas 'journalist' from Gaza, who mocked murder of Israeli children and endorsed by Mohammed Zubair, killed in air strike
Refaat Al-Areer mocked the death of Israeli children, image via Stop Antisemitism
18

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a controversial ‘journalist’ named Refaat Al-Areer was reportedly killed in an airstrike in Gaza on Thursday (7th December). During his lifetime, Refaat was known for peddling pro-Hamas propaganda and disseminating anti-Semitic tropes.

Following his death, Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair tried to garner sympathy for Refaat and demonise the State of Israel. The dubious ‘fact checker’ also made no references to the tweets and misleading claims of the deceased ‘journalist’.

Mohammed Zubair retweeted an emotional post of Refaat Al-Areer and attempted to pass him off as an ‘academic’ resisting the supposed ‘atrocities’ of the Jewish State. While sharing a recent interview of the ‘journalist’, Zubair wrote, “Refaat Al-Areer was killed by Israel today.”

The Gaza-based Refaat Al-Areer had a history of mocking the death of Israeli civilians. On 29th October, a journalist named Dovid Efune reported that Hamas terrorists brutally murdered a Jewish child. “A baby was found in an oven, baked to death by Hamas terrorists…”he tweeted.

Without any visible semblance of sensitivity, Refaat inquired (archive), “With or Without baking powder.” This was not the first time that he had brazenly displayed his anti-Semitism.

Screengrab of the tweet by Refaat Al-Areer

He had posted multiple tweets comparing Israel with Nazi Germany, which killed 6 million Jews. “Hitler is as peaceful as any Israeli leader,” he said in one tweet.

“Zionism and nazism are two cheeks of the same dirty arse,” Refaat Al-Areer openly peddled anti-Semitic tropes.

During his lifetime, the controversial ‘journalist’ was seen actively eulogising Hamas and disseminating its falsehoods.

In a bid to shield Hamas, Refaat Al-Areer was seen claiming that Israel killed its own civilians to ‘implicate’ the Islamic terror outfit.

He was seen defending the atrocities of Hamas and sarcastically blaming Israel for ‘provoking’ the terrorists.

Despite the anti-Semitic antics of the ‘journalist’, he was featured by The New York Times as a ‘Gaza poetry Professor.’ Refaat Refaat Al-Areer, who was reportedly killed in an airstrike, has now found support from the likes of Mohammed Zubair.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrefaat areer death, refaat al-areer, refaat mohammed zubair, refaat hamas, gaza professor refaat
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Modi cannot be intimidated to take any decision against India’s interests’: Vladimir Putin praises PM Modi again

OpIndia Staff -

‘Nehru’s photos will be removed’: CT Ravi responds to Priyank Kharge’s statement of removing Sarvarkar’s photos from Karnataka assembly

ANI -

SC Bar Association president writes to DY Chandrachud expressing shock over Dushyant Dave’s open letter to the CJI, asks to ignore such ‘pressure tactics’

OpIndia Staff -

Calls from Dubai-Pakistani numbers, demand for money and then murder: Shocking revelations on the conspiracy to murder Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

OpIndia Staff -

‘Proud to play a crucial role in India’s impressive strides in renewable energy’: Gautam Adani on building the world’s largest green energy park in...

OpIndia Staff -

“Country is more important than power”: Devendra Fadnavis writes to Ajit Pawar objecting to the inclusion of Nawab Malik in ‘Mahayuti’ alliance

OpIndia Staff -

“People of Palestine have high expectations from Pakistan”: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh urges ‘brave’ Pakistan to help Gaza against Israel

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya fulfils his promise of blackening his face if BJP wins 50 seats in the state

OpIndia Staff -

BJP issues three-line whip to MPs to be present in Lok Sabha on Friday, says very important legislative business will be taken up

ANI -

Canada: Masked men spray “unknown irritating substance” inside movie theatres screening Hindi movies in the Greater Toronto Area

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com