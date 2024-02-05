Hours after Salman Azhari was arrested in connection to his genocidal speech against the Hindu community on Sunday (5th February), Muslim ‘journalists’ came out in support of the radical Islamic preacher.

One Ashraf Hussain wrote, “Mufti Salman Azhari has said that he is not a criminal. Whatever will happen,it will happen for good. Inshallah. #ReleaseSalmanAzhari #IStandWithSalmanAzhari”

Radical Islamist Mohammed Asif Khan, masquerading as a ‘journalist’, claimed that Salman Azhar has been the victim of a ‘smear campaign’ of the BJP IT Cell.

He alleged, “Mufti Sahab’s team must file a case against those IT Cell trolls who intentionally cropped his video and posted with misleading claim.#ReleaseSalmanAzhari #IStandWithSalmanAzhari”

‘Journalist’ Wajid Khan uploaded a picture of Salman Azhari and exclaimed, “I, Wajid, is standing with Mufti Azhar. If you are with him, then, write about it in comments.”

Ali Sohrab, who has a history of peddling fake news against Hindus, wrote, “#IStandWithSalmanAzhari.”

‘Political analyst’ Imam Malik shamelessly whitewashed the genocidal comment made by Salman Azhari. He wrote, “Mufti Salman Azhari has been arrested by the Gujarat police only because the ‘poem’ has the word ‘dog’ in it.”

Another political commentator who goes by the name of ‘Nargis Bano’ tweeted, “I demand the immediate release of Salman Azhari. “

मैं नरगिस बानो मुफ़्ती सलमान अजहरी की रिहाई की मांग करती हूं , उनके पूरे बयान में किसी भी समुदाय के खिलाफ आपत्तिजनक या विवादित टिप्पणी नही की गई है ,



The Background of the Controversy

On January 31, accused Mufti Salman Azhari gave a venomous speech during a program attended by a large number of Muslims on the grounds of Narayan Vidya Mandir near the Junagadh court.

In the video, Azhari was heard saying, “Abhi to karbala ka akhiri maidan baqi hai…Kuch der ki khamoshi hai, fir shore ayega… Aaj kutton ka wakt hai, kal hamara daur ayega.” (The final battle of Karbala is yet to come… a moment of silence, then there will be noise again. Today is the time of the dogs, tomorrow will be our time).” After saying this, he chanted, “Labbek Ya Rasulullah” and the crowd repeated after him.

Organisers of the event, Muhammad Yusuf Malek, Azim Habib Odedara, and Mufti Salman Azhari, have been named as the accused in the FIR. A case has been filed against the trio under Sections 153(C), 505(2), 188, and 114 of the IPC.

The FIR now includes sections for incendiary and provocative speech in the program and a breach of the declaration by extending the program after the time limit had passed. An investigation is now underway into this matter.

On Sunday (4th February), Gujarat Police got a two-day remand of Islamic Preacher Mufti Salman Azhari from a Mumbai Court in an alleged hate speech case.

According to officials, the Gujarat Police had on Sunday evening sought Mufti Salman Azhari’s remand, and a Mumbai Court granted his transit remand to them on Sunday evening, allowing the police to take him to Junagadh.

“They (Police) had applied for his transit remand; we opposed that and we had also said that he was illegally detained. The notice that needs to be served to us as per the law wasn’t given to us…he has been sent to a 2-day transit remand. We have been told that he will be taken to Junagadh (Gujarat),” Azhari’s lawyer Arif Siddiqui told reporters.