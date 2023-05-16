‘Journalist’ Ali Sohrab, who has gained notoriety for posting controversial and bigoted content on his Twitter profile, recently shared fake news about the unfortunate accident of a South African tourist in Meerut to defame India.

Sohrab took to Twitter to take potshots at Indians for robbing the belongings of the South African tourist after she met with an accident instead of helping her and taking her to the hospital for treatment.

“Carina of South Africa was going to visit Rishikesh in India, met with an accident on the way, after which the injured Carina lay on the roadside for about an hour. During this, instead of helping her, the Indians stole Carina’s shoes, ear bird and other belongings,” Sohrab tweeted in Hindi while taking a dig at the Sanskrit verse ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, which is akin to ‘A guest is a God’ and embodies the traditional Indian Hindu-Buddhist philosophy of revering guests with the same respect as a god.

According to the police, Carina, a resident of Cape Town, South Africa, had reached Delhi on Saturday evening. From here she was going to Rishikesh by cab to visit her friend. A tractor driver applied brakes to save a bike rider near the Shobhapur flyover in Kankarkheda. Due to this, the girl’s cab collided with the tractor.

Meerut Police debunks fake claims of South African tourist being deprived of her belongings after her accident

Contrary to allegations, the Meerut Police have refuted claims of a South African tourist being robbed following her accident. In an official statement, the police have categorically denied reports suggesting that the tourist was deprived of her belongings after the incident. The police further emphasized that during their conversation with the victim, she confirmed having all her possessions intact except for her AirPods, the wireless earphones she had lost.

Additionally, the police stated that the young woman’s iPhone suffered significant damage in the incident, making it challenging to track the whereabouts of the AirPods. The vehicle involved in the accident has also sustained extensive damage. Currently, a search operation is being conducted at the accident site, and witnesses present at the scene have not reported any theft or loss of belongings regarding the South African tourist.

Ali Sohrab was arrested in November 2019 for celebrating the death of Kamlesh Tiwari, who was killed by Islamists

That said, this is not the first time that Ali Sohrab has been found peddling fake news and divisive rhetoric. In November 2022, Sohrab was arrested for his hate-filled comments celebrating the death of Kamlesh Tiwari, who was hacked to death by Islamists. Ali Sohrab’s attempts to incite and spew venom against Hindus had not stopped there. He even threatened journalist Rohit Sardana and his child by saying he will pray for Sardana and his kid that someday in the future, Sardana’s kid should experience the ‘hatred’ caused due to Hindu-Muslims tensions.

Sohrab had been continuously indulging in sharing fake and inciteful posts on his social media pages. In September, following the abrogation of Article 370 by the centre, Sohrab had tried to pass off an old image of two army men cleaning a pool of blood on a road as a recent one. He shared the misleading image implying that it was taken during the ongoing situation in Kashmir.