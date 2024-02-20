Tuesday, February 20, 2024
HomeNews Reports"Not in favour, we reject it…": Farmer leaders on Centre's proposal over MSP
News Reports
Updated:

“Not in favour, we reject it…”: Farmer leaders on Centre’s proposal over MSP

ANI
Representatives of farmers' unions have warned they will resume the 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 21st (source: ANI)
5

After the Centre brought a proposal to purchase crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), farmers leaders rejected the proposal on Monday evening, saying that it had nothing for them.

Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that after the discussion, the forums rejected the proposal.

“After the discussion of both forums, it has been decided that if you analyse, there is nothing in the government’s proposal. Our government imports palm oil worth Rs 1.75 crore from outside that also causes illness to general public. If this money is given to the farmers of the country to grow oil seed crops and MSP is announced, then that money can be used here. This is not on the favour of farmers. We reject it,” he said.

“If the government is not giving legal guarantee of MSP, it means that the farmers of the country will continue to be looted. This is not acceptable,” he added.

After the fourth round of talks, General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sarvan Singh Pandher asserted that the farmers will continue to move forward with the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on February 21 adding that the discussion will also be held on the proposal proposed by the government on MSP.

Now, the farmers will continue their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march on February 21.

Earlier, Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that we had a detailed discussion on our (farmers’) demands during the fourth round of talks with the government.

“The government has given us a proposal, which guarantees MSP on pulses, maize and cotton, which will be supervised and managed by two government agencies,” says SKM (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal after the conclusion of the meeting between protesting farmer unions and Union Ministers in Chandigarh,” he added.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said on Monday that the government must add oil seeds and Bajra also under the MSP, warning that if Centre doesn’t agree by February 21, Haryana too will join the agitation.

The agitating farmers from Punjab have raised various demands including an ordinance on ensuring legal guarantees for MSPs and loan waivers.

The two sides — ministers and farmer leaders — had met earlier on February 8, 12 and 15 but talks remained inconclusive. (ANI)

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Sandeshkhali 2.0: Women take to streets in Howrah’s Panchla over illegal land grab by TMC leader Sheikh Khalil Ahmed

OpIndia Staff -

Brazilian President Lula declared persona non grata in Israel after he compares situation in Gaza to Holocaust: Major diplomatic standoff ensues

OpIndia Staff -

600 cows slaughtered every month, home delivery of beef in 50 villages: Beef Mandi in Alwar, Rajasthan running in connivance with policemen

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Republic TV journalist who was actively reporting on Sandeshkhali violence dragged, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

‘Rename Munnan Khan Chowk after some legendary leader or revolutionary’: OpIndia effect- even Congress leader wants the Chowk’s name to be changed

राहुल पाण्डेय -

PM Modi likely to meet Sandeshkhali victims, reveals West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari

OpIndia Staff -

No Aadhar number has been cancelled: UIDAI issues clarification after Mamata Banerjee claims Modi govt ‘secretly’ suspending people’s Aadhar cards

Dibakar Dutta -

Karnataka: Congress minister attacks Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, asks if its construction had eradicated poverty

ANI -

Harsh Mander and party reach Haldwani to reignite violence disguised as ‘fact-finding’ team: Maulana spills the truth

राहुल पाण्डेय -

PM Modi to attend Pran Pratishtha ceremony of a temple where Lord Krishna himself installed the Shiva idol: The miraculous tale of Mehsana’s Valinath...

Rajyaguru Bhargav -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com