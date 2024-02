“Not in favour, we reject it…”: Farmer leaders on Centre’s proposal over MSP

After the Centre brought a proposal to purchase crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), farmers leaders rejected the proposal on Monday evening, saying that it had nothing for them.

Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that after the discussion, the forums rejected the proposal.

“After the discussion of both forums, it has been decided that if you analyse, there is nothing in the government’s proposal. Our government imports palm oil worth Rs 1.75 crore from outside that also causes illness to general public. If this money is given to the farmers of the country to grow oil seed crops and MSP is announced, then that money can be used here. This is not on the favour of farmers. We reject it,” he said.

“If the government is not giving legal guarantee of MSP, it means that the farmers of the country will continue to be looted. This is not acceptable,” he added.

After the fourth round of talks, General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sarvan Singh Pandher asserted that the farmers will continue to move forward with the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on February 21 adding that the discussion will also be held on the proposal proposed by the government on MSP.

Now, the farmers will continue their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march on February 21.

Earlier, Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that we had a detailed discussion on our (farmers’) demands during the fourth round of talks with the government.

“The government has given us a proposal, which guarantees MSP on pulses, maize and cotton, which will be supervised and managed by two government agencies,” says SKM (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal after the conclusion of the meeting between protesting farmer unions and Union Ministers in Chandigarh,” he added.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said on Monday that the government must add oil seeds and Bajra also under the MSP, warning that if Centre doesn’t agree by February 21, Haryana too will join the agitation.

The agitating farmers from Punjab have raised various demands including an ordinance on ensuring legal guarantees for MSPs and loan waivers.

The two sides — ministers and farmer leaders — had met earlier on February 8, 12 and 15 but talks remained inconclusive. (ANI)

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)