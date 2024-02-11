On Sunday, 11th February, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) announced Sagarika Ghose as its candidates for Rajya Sabha during the upcoming elections. Interestingly, since the declaration, an old interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, has been making the rounds on social media. In that interview, Mr Modi mentioned how people who abuse him get Padma awards and Rajya Sabha tickets, while responding to Sagarika Ghose’s husband Rajdeep Sardesai.

Interestingly, Rajdeep Sardesai was awarded a Padma Shri by Congress-led UPA government in 2008, and now his wife Sagarika Ghose has been given a Rajya Sabha ticket by Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In the viral interview, Narendra Modi can be heard strongly reacting to the persistent attacks on him by the Congress government of the time, and the Congress sympathising media. He even predicted Padma awards and Rajya Sabha seats for the ardent Congress propagandists who bashed him under the pretense of journalism.

Netizens are now pointing out how the Trinamool Congress has fulfilled the prophecy by offering a seat in the upper house to Sagarika Ghose.

In the viral video, Rajdeep Sardesai asked, “How do you see your criticism? Do you feel that you are being targeted (on 2002 Gujarat riots),” to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied, “I offer my good wishes to Rajdeep Sardesai that he has been surviving on the same issue for the past ten years.”

When the alleged journalist tried to interrupt, Narendra Modi chastised him and asserted, “You will have to listen. You are making your earnings due to this matter. I have also heard that those who abuse Modi are presented with Rajya Sabha memberships, as well as Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards. I wish you the best of luck to continue on this path, enter the upper house and receive a Padma award with the help of your friends.”

Social media users are emphasising how Sagarika Ghose’s ticket to the Rajya Sabha has been secured by the couple’s relentless vitriolic allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as due to their silence on the horrific violence in West Bengal after the assembly elections in 2022.

Notably, on Sunday (11th February), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party announced that ‘journalist’ Sagarika Ghose has been given a ticket for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in West Bengal.

In a tweet, the Mamata Banerjee-led-party informed, “We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6 and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.”