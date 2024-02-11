On Sunday (11th February), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party announced that ‘journalist’ Sagarika Ghose has been given a ticket for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in West Bengal.

In a tweet, the Mamata Banerjee-led-party informed, “We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6 and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.”

“We extend our heartfelt wishes to them and may they work towards upholding Trinamool’s enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian,” it added.

Sagarika Ghose, who happens to be the wife of propagandist Rajdeep Sardesai, had helped further the narrative of Trinamool Congress through her embedded journalism.

During the 2021 West Bengal Vidhan Sabha elections, she hailed Mamata Banerjee as a ‘natural born politician who fights with passion and tenacity.’

Mamata Banerjee: The natural born politician who fights with passion and tenacity. My election analysis in @ndtv : #MamataBanerjee @MamataOfficial https://t.co/c1SEthMnyd — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) May 5, 2021

She was quick to rake up the issue of ‘Bengali pride’ when former TMC MP was entangled in the ‘cash for query’ scam. Sagarika Ghose has also maintained stoic silence over post-poll violence in West Bengal under the watch of Mamata Banerjee.

What I-N-D-I-A could not achieve, @BJP4India has done for them: by expelling @MahuaMoitra, unity has been achieved between @INCIndia and @AITCofficial in Bengal. Its not just an obvious witch-hunt against a woman MP but the BJP government has also shown contempt for Bengal's… — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) December 9, 2023

She has also been involved in anti-BJP propaganda through the weaponisation of fake news, shaming of Hindus and tarnishing the image of India based on WhatsApp forwards. As such, it comes as no wonder that Trinamool Congress rewarded her with a Rajya Sabha ticket.