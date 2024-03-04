MHA hands over Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe to NIA, agency files FIR

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has re-registered the case and started an investigation.

The case was handed over to the NIA last week following the visit of an NIA team to the blast site.

The blast took place at the cafe on March 1 in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area where several people were injured following an explosion that occurred during the busy lunch hour.

Over half a dozen people got injured after a low-intensity blast took place in The Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery in Bengaluru’s Brookfield area.

Earlier, the Bengaluru Police had registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the cafe.

The blast took place at 1 pm on March 1 and the police had also found a suspect in the CCTV footage, keeping a bag inside the cafe. The police probe so far indicated that an IED device with a timer was used to carry out the explosion.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had assured that the suspect would be arrested soon.

“We are continuing our investigation. 8 teams have been formed and all are working in different directions and looking at different aspects. We have collected several CCTV footages. We are examining every angle including if there is any jealousy factor. I also appeal to the opposition to cooperate with us and not to make this a political issue…We do not know if there is any connection with the Mangaluru blast. They have used a similar material and the same system technically. Yesterday NSG arrived here. We will definitely find the person. We had a meeting yesterday and briefed the CM. Today, I have called a meeting of all the senior officers. BJP should not issue negative statements” the Karnataka Home Minister said on Sunday.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar echoed the state home Minister asking the people not to panic or worry.

“It was a low-intensity blast. A youth came and kept a small bag which exploded after an hour. About 10 people received injuries. 7-8 teams formed to probe the incident. We are looking at all angles. I ask every resident of Bengaluru to not worry” DK Shivakumar had said. (ANI)

