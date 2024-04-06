Saturday, April 6, 2024
Pro-Congress YouTuber Ajit Anjum runs away after suffering a meltdown over uncomfortable questions by journalists; video goes viral: Watch

X user @Being_humor took a swipe at Ajit Anjum by saying that people chased him out of a 'chicken-pakoda' shop.

OpIndia Staff
Ajit Anjum
Ajit Anjum suffers a meltdown during interaction with journalists
13

Ajit Anjum, a pro-Congress YouTuber known for peddling propaganda under the garb of journalism, was all hot and bothered after receiving a reality check from a group of conscientious journalists who raised questions about his journalistic practices and personal bias.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Anjum was seen getting out of a car and yelling at fellow journalists. Anjum says, “You are bhakts of Asaram Bapu,” to which, the other journalists responded by saying, “Why did you defame a girl? How much did you get to defame the girl?”

A flustered Anjum sits back in his car and flees away. The video is undated, though it appears to be recent.

X users had a field day over the meltdown Ajit Anjum had during his interaction with a group of journalists.

X user @Being_humor took a swipe at Ajit Anjum by saying that people chased him out of a ‘chicken-pakoda’ shop.

The pakoda reference stems from a viral image of a tweet that Ajit Anjum claims he never posted. The tweet read, “I (Ajit Anjum) will sell chicken pakoras if Yogi Adityanath returns to power in 2022 Assembly Elections.” The screenshot of the tweet went viral, as did the pakoda memes. The reference, however, stuck, and it has been used since to mock Anjum. Last year, on April 8, 2023, netizens trolled YouTuber Ajit Anjum on the micro-blogging site Twitter on the occasion of his birthday. Hashtags like “PakodakingAjitAnjum” kept on trending throughout the day. 

Several others mocked Anjum over the viral video.

Ankur Singh, a popular X user, enquired what was the matter that Anjum was running away from journalists.

Past antics of Ajit Anjum and the origin of ‘Pakoda King’ sobriquet attached to him

Nevertheless, this is not the first time Ajit Anjum has been the talk of the town because of his viral video. In 2020, a video of a scuffle between farmers and an unknown person at the protest site along the Delhi Border had gone viral. Several social media users had shared the video, claiming that the unknown person was none other than senior journalist Ajit Anjum, who was ‘beaten up’ by the farmers while reporting about the ongoing farmers’ protests.

However, soon after the video went viral with the claim that Ajit Anjum had been at the receiving ends of the blows rained by the protesting farmers, the journalist quickly took to Twitter to refute the allegations that he had had a scuffle with the protesters. Anjum claimed that he was in the middle of the chaos because he was trying to settle the matter between the two sparring parties.

More recently, in November 2023, Anjum almost got manhandled for forcing women to give their reactions during voting for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

In this video, Ajit Anjum is seen forcing the voter women repeatedly to answer his questions like whom they have given their vote, whose government they want in the state, etc. When a woman came out of the polling booth but did not respond to his queries, Ajit Anjum took a brief run to the two other women who left the booth earlier. Ajit Anjum followed the women in a nearby lane and started forcing them to answer to his questions. At this point, a man approached him from behind and angrily asked Ajit Anjum why he was forcing the women to talk when they were not willing to answer him.

