Friday, April 12, 2024
HomeNews Reports‘Fact-checker’ Md Zubair spreads fake news, falsely claims that BJP received donations from ‘beef...
Editor's picksFact-CheckNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Fact-checker’ Md Zubair spreads fake news, falsely claims that BJP received donations from ‘beef exporting company’

As per the Foreign Trade Policy, export of Beef of cows, oxen and calf from India is not allowed. Indian companies actually export meat of buffalo, which is wrongly called beef by media

OpIndia Staff
Md Zubair (screenshot from video by Deccan Herald), Allana stall at “ProdExpo” Exhibition, Moscow, Russia (from company's website)
16

Alt News co-founder and so-called fact-checker Mohammed Zubair has now descended to spreading completely fake news, intensifying attack on attack on BJP days before the Lok Sabha elections. On 12 April, Zubair claimed on X that BJP took donations from a ‘beef export company’ through electoral bonds.

Zubair was referring to PM Modi lambasting opposition leaders for posting videos of consuming non-veg food during holy periods for Hindus, like the Saawan month and the Navratri. Addressing a rally in Jammu and Kahsmir’s Udhampur, Modi said that everyone can eat whatever they want, but the opposition leaders were posting videos of the same during Saawan and Navratri to hurt the feelings of those people who don’t consume non-vegetarian food during such periods.

Posting electoral bond data published by the State Bank of India, Zubair showed that BJP received ₹1 crore from ‘beef export company Allanasons’ in October 2019. He tweeted, “For example, In October 2019, during Navratri between September 27th and October 7th, with Dussehra falling on October 8th, A beef export company Allanasons was instructed to donate to the BJP only after Navratri and Dussehra. Hence, they purchased electoral bonds worth Rs. 1 crore on October 9th, 2019. The amount was encashed by the BJP on October 19th 2019.”

While the electoral bond data do show that Allanasons Private Ltd donated ₹1 crore to BJP and ₹2 crore to Shiv Sena, Zubair’s claim that the company exports beef is completely misleading. The use of the term beef suggests that the company exports meat from cows, which is not correct.

As per the Foreign Trade Policy, the export of Beef of cows, oxen and calf from India is not allowed. The ‘beef’ that Indian companies currently export is actually the meat of buffalo. The policy only allows the export of boneless buffalo meat.

Even the export of buffalo meat is restricted, and it is not free like the meat of sheep, goat etc. The exporter of buffalo meat must produce a certificate from the designated veterinary authority of the State certifying that the meat or offals are from buffaloes not used for breeding and milch purposes.

Buffalo meat is known by various names, like buffalo beef, red beef, buff, carabeef etc, and the word beef means meat of cattle. But Zubair mischievously used the word beef, to suggest that the BJP received a donation from a company that exports cow meat.

The website of Allanasons clearly mentions that it exports boneless buffalo meat, and it does not use the term beef. It says, “Allana is the World’s Largest Producer and Exporter of Frozen Halal Boneless Buffalo Meat dominating the buffalo meat export market in India.” Throughout the entire website, they used the term ‘buffalo meat’ only, to remove any ambiguity and also to be compliant with the wordings of the Foreign Trade Policy.

Therefore, it is a completely fake claim that the BJP received a donation from a beef exporting company. The export of beef from India is not allowed, and the company mentioned by Zubair exports buffalo meat, not beef. While he did use an emoji of buffalo, he said ‘beef’ in the tweet, which means the ‘fact-checker’ was spreading fake news.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Khatakhat paisa aata rahega: Rahul Gandhi claims magical method to remove poverty, gives old Alu-Sona, the escape velocity of Jupiter logics

Rukma Rathore -

MEA advises Indians not to travel to Iran and Israel amid escalating tensions, asks people already there to observe utmost precaution and restrict movements

ANI -

“Reasons are multicausal”: MEA on the recent deaths of Indian students in the US, says two murder cases are currently under investigation

ANI -

Punjab Police arrests Khalistani terrorist Prabhpreet Singh Sidhu from Delhi Airport, was running Khalistan Zindabad Force module in Germany

Siddhi Somani -

‘No mention of 23 crops, formula in manifesto’: Interview of Congress leader with The Wire shows party backtracking on Rahul Gandhi’s MSP promise

OpIndia Staff -

Sikh delegation visits Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara ahead of Baisakhi, offers special prayer for successful continuation of PM Modi’s leadership

ANI -

Rampant violence rocks schools in France during Ramzan, report highlights how Islamists are targetting people for not following Quranic principals

OpIndia Staff -

Bloomberg reinvents the ‘EVM hack’ bogey, peddles Andy Mukherjee’s unhinged nonsense without a shred of evidence

Shraddha Pandey -

Kangana Ranaut trolls Rahul Gandhi, and Vikramaditya Singh for Congress’ beef comment for her, calls them ‘Bada Pappu, Chota Pappu’

OpIndia Staff -

Lok Sabha 2024: Why complacency of own leaders and voters may be a bigger challenge for BJP than the dysfunctional, broken Opposition

Paurush Gupta -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com