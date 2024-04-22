Monday, April 22, 2024
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: Islamists attack Hindu man for offering ride to Muslim colleague, woman later accuses...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Islamists attack Hindu man for offering ride to Muslim colleague, woman later accuses victim of ‘molestation’

When the news of the attack spread, members of the Hindu community gathered outside the hospital and demanded justice for Umesh. They also sought the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka: Islamists attack Hindu man in Chitradurga for offering ride to Muslim colleague, woman later accuses victim of ‘molestation’
Umesh admitted to a government hospital, image via Bengaluru Live
22

On Thursday (18th April), a Hindu man named Umesh was brutally thrashed by a frenzied Islamist mob for offering a ride to a Muslim woman.

As per reports, the incident took place in Chitradurga city of Karnataka. Umesh works at a garment store and is a resident of Eerajjanahatti. On the fateful night, he was on his way to drop his colleague Parveen at her home.

At about 8 pm on Thursday, a group of 5 Islamists stopped the victim and verbally abused him for accompanying a Muslim woman. They then proceeded to assault him brutally. Umesh sustained severe injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

Following the attack, the victim reported the incident to the Chitradurga Town police. In the meantime, he underwent treatment at a local government hospital. Soon after, a police team led by SP Dharmendar Kumar and DSP Dinakar visited Umesh at the hospital.

When the news of the attack spread, members of the Hindu community gathered outside the hospital and demanded justice for Umesh. They also sought the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

A day later on Friday (19th April), the victim’s colleague Parveen lodged a police complaint against him and accused him of molestation. She alleged that Umesh behaved inappropriately during the ride and tried to take her to a location different from her home.

Victim Umesh, image via Public TV

The Muslim woman claimed that Umesh did not stop at Kanaka Circle and attempted to take her towards Chandravalli Thota. Parveen said that this forced her to raise alarm, following which her brother’s friends came to the spot and intervened (thrashed the victim).

‘Bhagwa love trap’ conspiracy theory and its aftermath

‘Bhagwa Love trap’ is a baseless theory about Hindu outfits, supposedly training Hindu youth to lure, and entrap Muslim women and turn them into non-Muslims. OpIndia has reported that an Islamic cleric by the name of Sajjad Nomani has been making such outrageous claims since 2021.

The conspiracy theory soon took the form of a social media hashtag, which Islamists used to share videos of random hijab-wearing Muslim women and their male Hindu friends/ acquaintances and partners without their consent.

The posts are often accompanied by emotional messages and seek public help in identifying the couples. Soon after, social media was rife with videos of Islamist mobs ambushing random Hindu-Muslim couples.

This would then be followed by heated arguments, physical assault on Hindu men, and even molestation of Muslim women. The victims have been targeted on roads, restaurants, eateries, and even hotels.

Based on local reports and social media videos, OpIndia has compiled several cases (herehere and here) where Hindu men and Muslim women were attacked by extremists under the pretext of the ‘Bhagwa love trap.’

OpIndia has also published an investigative report, highlighting how Islamists are using Whatsapp groups to target Hindu-Muslim couples.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsumesh, parveen, bike ride, molestation, assault, chitradurga, bhagwa love trap
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Did PM Modi brand all Muslims as ‘infiltrators’? How Islamists including AltNews’ Mohammad Zubair, Pakistanis and ‘liberals’ spread fake news

OpIndia Staff -

News24 claims BJP leader Madhavi Latha sought reservation for all Muslims, ‘apologies’ and deletes post after the Hyderabad candidate declined making such remarks

OpIndia Staff -

‘The Kerala Story’ plot in Bihar: Sameer Alam lures and abducts a minor Dalit girl, forcibly marries her by hiding his identity, arrested while...

OpIndia Staff -

Medals of top 4 athletes at Beijing Half Marathon taken back after probe revealed that 3 African runners slowed down to let Chinese competitor...

ANI -

State govt should hand over the case to the CBI if police incapable of fair probe: JP Nadda after meeting father of Neha Hiremath...

OpIndia Staff -

Gold, silver, Mangalsutra, property will be distributed to people having more children, illegal migrants and Muslims: PM Modi slams Congress over ‘Wealth redistribution’ promise

OpIndia Staff -

Businessman Raju Hargunani repeatedly stabbed by minor Muslim boy who worked in his store causing his intestines to split out, detained

OpIndia Staff -

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor booked for carrying out false campaign against his rival Rajeev Chandrasekhar

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Police restrictions on Thrissur Pooram continue, entry of parasols prevented by commissioner, political blame game starts while CM assures ‘serious probe’

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi is ‘jumla’ and a total failure, rich people don’t get the work done by PM Modi: WWE wrestler and BJP leader Great...

ANI -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com