Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Doxxing, street harassment, and assault: Islamists continue attacks on Hindu-Muslim couples in the name of ‘Bhagwa love trap’

Islamist lynch mobs are roughing up Hindu men and molesting their female Muslim friends and partners in the name of 'saving Islam' and 'protecting Muslim women.'

OpIndia Staff
For several months now, Islamists have been attacking random Hindu-Muslim couples on the streets across different cities in India. All of this is being done under the pretext of combating ‘Bhagwa love trap.’

A conspiracy theory peddled by radical Islamic scholars such as Sajjad Nomani, ‘Bhagwa Love Trap’ suggests that a sinister plot is somehow underway to convert Muslim women to Hinduism.

As a result, Islamist lynch mobs are roughing up Hindu men and molesting their female Muslim friends and partners in the name of ‘saving Islam’ and ‘protecting Muslim women.’

In one case, one such fanatic was seen stopping a burqa-clad woman and coercing her into calling her family members. “You people are tarnishing the name of Islam. You should be ashamed…Let me talk to your parents,” he remarked while acknowledging that he has unlawfully video-tapped her several times.

In another video, a few rabid Islamists were seen verbally abusing two burqa-clad women for travelling on a bike with a Hindu man. “How can their mother allow them to travel with a Hindu guy…” they remarked while labelling the women ‘prostitutes.’

In one case from Gujarat, Islamists gheraoed a Muslim woman for accompanying a Hindu man and forcibly removed her headscarf. She was interrogated, humiliated and shamed publicly for supposedly bringing a ‘bad name’ to Islam. A similar case was also reported from Maharashtra.

Screengrab of the Instagram post

A video allegedly from Chikkaballapur in Karnataka has come to light wherein a man in a skullcap is seen randomly harassing a Hindu-Muslim couple. Despite being told that the victim is with a friend, the extremist refuses to let her go. He is joined by other radical co-religionists who then continue to heckle them.

In a case allegedly from Gujarat, Islamists are seen harassing a Muslim woman for accompanying a Hindu man on a bike. They verbally abuse her with the choicest of expletives for not finding a Muslim partner and engaging in inter-faith relationships.

A similar case of assault and harassment against a Hindu-Muslim couple was also reported from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Extremists assault Hindu-Muslim couples in Moradabad, Meerut

In the Bilari town of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, Islamists targeted a burqa-wearing Muslim woman for roaming with her Hindu husband. The incident reportedly took place on May 22, 2023.

The Muslim mob first misbehaved with the woman and then attacked her husband. Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint with the police and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered.

She was in a tailor’s shop when she was surrounded by her co-religionists and asked, “What are you doing being a Muslim with a man of another religion?”

Earlier, a video of a group of Islamists, led by an alleged AIMIM leader, harassing a Muslim girl for roaming with a Hindu boy went viral on social media. 

Islamists attack Hindu man for dining with Muslim woman in MP

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested 6 Islamists, who assaulted a Hindu man named Bhavesh Sunhare. The victim was attacked while returning from a dinner with a Muslim woman identified as Nasreen Sultana.

The incident took place on May 25, 2023. As per reports, the duo was stopped by a group of 20-30 Islamist men while returning from a restaurant.

In a statement, Additional DCP Rajesh Singh Raghuwanshi said, “The woman argued that she had her parents’ permission. The accused beat up her friend. Some bystanders tried to intervene to protect the man, but they were attacked with knives.”

Conclusion

Doxxing and dog-whistling against Hindu-Muslim couples on social media by Islamists are now translating into real-life threats. Recently, a Muslim girl from Pakistan was abused online for dating a Hindu Nepali boy.

In May alone, Opindia compiled 40 cases of such attacks on Hindu men and Muslim women orchestrated by the latter’s radical co-religionists. The targeted attacks have not ceased and many more cases have come to light since Opindia’s last report.

Disclaimer: Opindia could not independently verify the authenticity of all the videos due to technical limitations.

