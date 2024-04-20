All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president (AIMIM) and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi stoked controversy during his door-to-door campaign as he was heard stating “Rehan beef shop zindabad” to the butcher in front of a store with “Rehan Beef Shop” written on its board, in Hyderabad’s Old City. He also greeted the people present at the shop and shook hands with them. He further expressed, “Kaat te raho (keep slaughtering),” while departing from there with his supporters.

Bharatiya Janta Party has reacted fiercely after the video of the incident came to the fore and considered it offensive. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman conveyed that she was not shocked because the Muslim leader’s political remarks have always been excessive and vulgar. According to her, his brother and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi is likewise the same.

Vice-president of BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit Vishnu Vardhan Reddy posted the clip on social media and accused the parliamentarian of using provocative words to incite and hurt Hindu sensibilities. He charged, “A dangerous pattern of divisive rhetoric emerges from Asaduddin Owaisi as he shamelessly uses inflammatory language to provoke and offend Hindu sentiments. His recent campaign antics, including endorsing a beef shop with ‘Rehan Beef Shop Zindabad’ & advocating for violence, are abhorrent. Such deliberate actions only fuel hatred and widen the rifts in our society.”

Notably, the senior Owaisi has encountered a formidable opponent in the name of Madhavi Latha who is gaining nationwide recognition for her staunch Hindutva image and strong opposition to his radical politics. She accused the Owaisi family of using fictitious voters to retain the constituency. She also responded sharply to his comment and noted, “I don’t understand how Asaduddin Owaisi became a barrister. He keeps talking about personal law. According to personal law, a ‘Fatwa’ is something that is to be obeyed by all. When there is a ‘Fatwa’ that beef should not be consumed, then how is he going against the Fatwa? This means he does not respect his own religion.”

She added, “Is the life of a Muslim so small that it revolved around cutting and consuming beef? You are asking for votes on this? Why is he making the lives of Muslims so small? He should speak of getting an education and being something for the country. What does it mean to cut beef? Did he not get anything else to ask for votes? It is a matter of surprise for me”

On AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's reported remark praising beef owner, BJP Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha says, "I don't understand how Asaduddin Owaisi became a barrister. He keeps talking about personal law. According to personal law, a 'Fatwa'…

Asaduddin Owaisi also faced criticism in 2016 for alleging that there would be no beef if AIMIM was not in power, during a municipal election. “If AIMIM is defeated in the election, I am telling you the members of the minority community will have to forget about eating beef.” His younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi is infamous for his “15-minute police hata do” (remove police for 15 minutes and we will finish 100 crore Hindus) which he often repeats in his election rallies.

The Election Commission of India (EC) on 16th March announced voting and result declaration dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The polls will be held in 7 phases from 19th April to 1st June, covering a total of 543 constituencies. Hyderabad is scheduled to vote in a single phase on 13th May. The results will be announced on 4th June.