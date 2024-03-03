On Saturday (2nd March), the Bharatiya Janata Party released the first list of its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded Virinchi Hospital chairperson Kompella Madhavi Latha from the Hyderabad constituency in Telangana. She will fight against the incumbent MP, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Hyderabad seat is considered Owaisi’s stronghold due to the significant Muslim population in this constituency and Owaisi’s stronghold over them. To challenge him there, BJP has entrusted the responsibility to Madhavi Latha to contest on this crucial seat. Besides being a businesswoman, Madhavi Latha is also a Bharatnatyam dancer and a one-time NCC cadet.

Madhavi Latha, also known as Dr Madhavi Latha Kompella, is a prominent figure in Hyderabad’s socio-political landscape. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Nizam College, and has a post-graduate degree in political science from Koti Women’s College. Her educational background reflects her commitment to understanding political dynamics, which has likely influenced her entry into public life.

Madhavi Latha’s upbringing and ideological stance align closely with the principles of Hindu Dharma and nationalism. She has emerged as a vocal advocate for Hindu values and has actively engaged in discussions regarding cultural preservation and societal development, particularly in the Old City area of Hyderabad. Her emphasis on Hindu values suggests a strong belief in traditional Indian ethos. She also runs a Gaushala in the city.

Reacting to her nomination, Madhavi Latha shared her concerns about the neglect and underdevelopment in the Hyderabad constituency, particularly in the Old City area. She highlighted issues such as poverty, lack of educational opportunities, and illegal occupation of Hindu properties.

Madhavi Latha said, “There is no cleanliness, education or health facilities in Hyderabad Lok Sabha. Children in Madrasas are not getting food. Temples and Hindu homes are being occupied illegally. Muslim children are uneducated. There is child labour. They have no education, house or future. Nothing is done for the people. The old city is neither a mountain nor a tribal area. It is in the centre of Hyderabad but there is poverty over there. They have only one thing to do, riot. And those who are making this happen are taking advantage of it.”

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On her candidature from Hyderabad constituency, BJP leader Madhavi Latha says, "I have been seeing for last 8 years… There is no cleanliness and education. Children in Madrasas are not getting food. Temples and Hindu homes are being occupied…

Beyond her educational qualifications, Madhavi Latha’s involvement in social work is noteworthy. She has collaborated with various Muslim women’s groups to advocate for the abolition of triple talaq, demonstrating her commitment to gender equality and social justice. Additionally, her initiatives such as creating a fund for destitute Muslim women and involvement in organisations like Forum for Awareness of National Security and Samskruthi Telangana State highlight her multifaceted approach to community development. While she advocated a law against triple talaq for the benefit of Muslim women, her opponent Asaduddin Owaisi had opposed this law.

As the Chairperson of Virinchi Hospitals and the founder of Lopamudra Charitable Trust and LathaMa Foundation, Madhavi Latha has played a pivotal role in healthcare, education, and food distribution initiatives in Hyderabad. Her contributions to these sectors underscore her dedication to improving the lives of the underprivileged and marginalised communities.

Madhavi Latha’s recent foray into politics under the BJP’s banner marks a significant shift in Hyderabad’s political landscape. Challenging the long-standing dominance of Asaduddin Owaisi, she represents the BJP’s strategic move to assert its presence in a constituency considered a stronghold of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). Her nomination signals the party’s intent to offer a strong Hindu challenge and disrupt existing political equations.

Over the past decade, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has experienced a notable increase in its vote share in Telangana. From a mere 7% in 2014, it surged to nearly 15% vote share in the 2023 assembly elections. In the recent assembly polls, the BJP made significant strides by securing eight seats, marking its emergence as the main opposition in various constituencies surrounding Hyderabad, including Charminar, Karwan, LB Nagar, Rajendranagar, Amberpet, Quthbullapur, and Sanathnagar.

Having previously fielded Dr Bhagvanth Rao, an experienced BJP candidate, in both the 2014 and 2019 elections, the party has now opted for a different strategy by nominating Madhavi Latha, a 49-year-old newcomer, to contest against Asaduddin Owaisi. As the first female candidate fielded by the BJP in Hyderabad, her candidacy symbolises a shift towards inclusivity and gender representation in politics, potentially reshaping the dynamics of electoral competition in the region.