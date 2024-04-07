On Sunday (7th April), the Aam Aadmi Party leaders are observing a day-long ‘Samuhik Upwas’ (mass hunger strike) to register a protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and the National Convenor of AAP Arvind Kejriwal. Fast generally means not eating and drinking anything, but AAP leader Sanjay Singh, recently relesaed from jail, was seen drinking water while addressing the party workers, attracting ridicule on social media.

While addressing the gathering of party leaders and supporters, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh repeated the same tropes to target the Modi government and BJP claiming the probe to be a ‘witch-hunt’. He alleged that only 4 out of 456 witnesses had named Arvind Kejriwal, so how could he be the kingpin of the scam, arguing that hence he is ‘innocent’ and will remain Delhi CM? However, during his address, he was interrupted by AAP leader and Former Delhi Law Minister Jitender Singh Tomar, the accused in the fake degree scam.

After Tomar handed a water bottle to Singh, he drank from it and asked his supporters loudly if they had come there without eating anything, saying, ‘Jor se bolo yaar, Kha kar nahi aye ho kya.’ Responding to someone’s interjection that they were fasting, he said, ‘I too am fasting.

Following the incident, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP found himself at the center of online backlash from netizens, who criticised his action during the party’s fast in support of Arvind Kejriwal. The specific occurrence can be seen at around 35 minutes into live streaming started by the party’s official YouTube channel.

AAP holds day-long 'mass fast' to protest Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.



Meanwhile ⚡ Sanjay Singh's video has gone viral.



Caption it 😂 pic.twitter.com/KP2T24KRco — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) April 7, 2024

Sharing the clip of AAP leader drinking during “Samuhik Upwas”, popular X user Bala wrote, “What kind of fasting is this @SanjayAzadSln? APiyas are capable of doing fraud anywhere & everywhere.”

What kind of fasting is this @SanjayAzadSln?



AAPiyas are capable of doing fraud anywhere & everywhere 😂 pic.twitter.com/iIwSBG3TQv — BALA (@erbmjha) April 7, 2024

Responding to the post, one user quipped, “They meant ‘we will eat fast and drink fast’”.

They meant "we will eat fast and drink fast" — Peacefully Political 🇮🇳 (@peacefullypolit) April 7, 2024

Another popular X user wrote, “The Aam Aadmi party had announced Roza for Kejriwal. Sanjay Singh who has gained 6 kg weight in jail broke his Roza while addressing the gathering.”

The Aam Aadmi party had announced Roza for Kejriwal.

Sanjay Singh who has gained 6 kg weight in jail broke his Roza while addressing the gathering. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VdtgaXa9uv — Mr Sinha (Modi's family) (@MrSinha_) April 7, 2024

Taking a dig at the AAP, BJP’s Delhi unit tweeted, “AAP’s fast is going on. Sanjay Singh is asking after drinking water – haven’t you eaten before? Activists – Raising their hands and saying yes.” The saffron party is also holding a counter-protest in Delhi, “Sharab se sheesh Mahal” against the AAP.

AAP का उपवास चल रहा है 👇



संजय सिंह पानी पी कर पूछ रहे हैं – खा कर नहीं आए हो क्या?



कार्यकर्ता – हाथ उठाकर बोल रहे हाँ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DWR8Z91GSf — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) April 7, 2024

Several users also mocked the Aam Aadmi Party claiming that on one hand, it claims that its leaders are having a hard time in jail, facing health concerns and losing weight, but the fact is that AAP leader Sanjay Singh reportedly gained 6 kgs of weight during his stay in jail.

While the Tihar jail had refuted claims about the worsening health condition of jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, it also shared Sanjay Singh’s medical report which showed improvement in his health while he was in jail.

During his six-month stay in Tihar jail, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who recently got bail in the Delhi Liquor Policy case, showed improvement in health. His weight went up from 76 kg to 82 kg, and his blood pressure levels decreased from 153/103 to 136/70 mm Hg between October 2023 and April 2024, according to medical reports.

In March, a Delhi court had instructed the concerned authorities to ensure that Singh receives a nutritious diet and bottled drinking water. This came after the MP alleged inadequate basic amenities, such as clean water, proper food, and hygienic living conditions, during his court appearances outside Delhi.

Meanwhile, contrary to the AAP leader’s claim, Arvind Kejriwal has been allowed access to home-cooked food and various amenities like electric kettle, books, table, chair, etc in Tihar jail cell.

The Delhi CM is currently in judicial custody following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate last month in the Delhi liquor policy scam case. The party has claimed that its leaders are ‘innocent’ and alleges that the scam didn’t happen in the drafting, and implementation of the Excise Policy 2021 which was hastily scrapped following criticism rather it happened afterward.