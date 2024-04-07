As the AAP leaders observed a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar against the arrest of party national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Sunday, Delhi Minister Atishi alleged that the central agencies are acting like political weapons of the BJP.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was sent to judicial custody until April 15 and is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money-laundering case linked to a liquor excise policy scam.

Atishi alleged that the money trail in this liquor policy scam has been done from liquor trader Sharat Reddy to the BJP.

“People of Delhi love Arvind Kejriwal. They don’t think of him as a CM but as their son, or brother. All want the bail for Arvind Kejriwal. BJP’s ED and CBI haven’t been able to show a single penny of liquor scam from the leaders of AAP. If there is any money trail in this issue, it’s from liquor trader Sharat Reddy to the BJP,” the AAP leader said.

The AAP leader further questioned the central probe agency to reveal details regarding the action taken against leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in connection with alleged money laundering cases.

“Sharat Reddy donated 55 crores to the BJP… Why the BJP has not been raided, or accused, why has the BJP’s National President not been summoned or arrested? ED, CBI act as political weapons of BJP”, Atishi said.

Earlier, Delhi Minister and AAP leader while addressing a press conference appealed to the people to be a part of the hunger strike.

“We appeal to people that all those who are against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal and want to save democracy and love this country can also do’ Samuhik Upwas’ at their homes, villages, and blocks,” he said.

On April 1, 2024, the court sent the Delhi Chief Minister to judicial custody until April 15 in the excise policy money laundering case.

Kejriwal was arrested by the central agency on charges of corruption in relation to the case. It is the first time in independent India that a serving Chief Minister has been arrested. The move came after Kejriwal skipped multiple summons by the investigation agency, nine in total, calling them “illegal.”

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy 2022, which was later scrapped.

While Kejriwal was not named in the FIRs registered by the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi excise policy case, his name first found a mention in the ED’s chargesheet, wherein the agency claimed that he allegedly spoke to one of the main accused, Sameer Mahendru, in a video call and asked him to continue working with co-accused and AAP communications-in-charge Vijay Nair.

Nair was among the first people to be arrested by the CBI in the case, in 2022. Subsequently, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on April 2 granted bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who was arrested on October 4, 2023, in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

