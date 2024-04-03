Wednesday, April 3, 2024
‘Arvind Kejriwal’s weight is constant since his arrival, his health is fine’: Tihar Jail refutes claims of illness made by AAP leaders

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on 21st March by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the now-defunct Delhi Liquor Policy. The trial court remanded Kejriwal to ED detention until 28th March. Later the court granted ED his custody till 1st April after which he was remanded to 15 days of judicial custody. On 1st April, he was transferred to Tihar Jail.

6

On Wednesday (3rd April), Tihar jail authorities issued a statement to share updates regarding the health parameters of Arvind Kejriwal, refuting claims by AAP leaders that the AAP leader’s sugar levels and weight have been fluctuating or dropping, causing concern.

The jail authorities noted that on his arrival in Tihar jail on 1st April 2024, two doctors had examined him. In the examination, all his vital health parameters were found to be normal. It further stated that his weight has been constant at 65 kg since he arrived at Tihar jail and his vitals are normal. 

The authorities also pointed out that in line with the Court order, the jailed AAP leader is being provided home-cooked food. 

The development comes after several AAP leaders claimed that Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor, currently in judicial custody, had lost approximately 4.5 kilograms of weight. The AAP leaders had also claimed that the sugar levels of Kejriwal who is a diabetic patient, were down.  

Alleging that Arvind Kejriwal’s health parameters were not well, AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed there are concerns about CM Arvind Kejriwal’s health in jail. 

He said, “There are reports that his (Arvind Kejriwal’s) sugar levels were down and he has lost 4.5 kg in the last 10-12 days. There are also reports that his security is in danger inside the jail. It is a matter of concern. It should be ensured that his health remains alright.”

Holding a press conference, Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena also claimed that the jailed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, a “severe diabetes patient” lost 4.5 kg weight and his sugar level had fallen thrice, expressing concerns for his health and life. 

She went further to issue veiled threats stating that the country and God ‘will not forgive the BJP’ if something happens to him, alluding to so-called security and health threats to his life. 

She said, “Arvind Kejriwal is a severe diabetes patient but he never let his health issue come as a hindrance in the service of the country. Since the BJP-ruled central government arrested him there has been a serious challenge to his health condition, his sugar level fell thrice while he was in ED custody. He has lost 4.5 kg in the last 12 days. BJP can go to any extent to ruin Arvind Kejriwal and AAP and hence I am warning BJP that the entire nation is watching you and if something happens to him, neither this country nor even God will forgive the BJP.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on 21st March by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the now-defunct Delhi Liquor Policy. The trial court remanded Kejriwal to ED detention until 28th March. Later the court granted ED his custody till 1st April after which he was remanded to 15 days of judicial custody. On 1st April, he was transferred to Tihar Jail where he is currently detained. According to court orders, he is receiving several facilities from home including food. 

Notably barring political accusations of weight loss and health concerns, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stands as a prominent undertrial detainee, treated as a high-security asset by the jail authorities. Consequently, stringent security protocols have been implemented. To allege any threat to the life of such a VIP detainee amounts to fear-mongering. Evidently, a quick response team has also been stationed near his 14X8 feet cell in Tihar’s jail number 2 in case of any emergency, prison officials told NDTV.

