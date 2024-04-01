Monday, April 1, 2024
‘He is not cooperating’: Delhi Court accepts ED arguments, sends Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till 15th April in liquor scam case

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Kejriwal (Image Source: India Today)
Delhi Court has accepted the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) argument and sent Arvind Kejriwal to Judicial custody till the 15th of April in the Delhi Liquor Scam case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had asked for fifteen days of judicial custody of custody of Kejriwal, citing his ‘non-cooperative behaviour’. The CM was produced in Rouse Avenue Court as his custody ended on Monday. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on the 21st of March 2024 in connection with the liquor scam case.

When Kejriwal was produced in court, he indulged in the usual theatrics and said “Pradhan mantri ji jo ye kar rahe Hain wo Desh ke liye acha nahi Hain”.

Senior Advocates Vikram Chaudhary and Ramesh Gupta appeared for Arvind Kejriwal over video conferencing. For ED, ASG Raju appeared in court.

Arguing for ED, ASG Raju said, We are not asking for further remand. We are asking for judicial custody, subject to the right of asking further custody as per SC judgment in Senthil Balaji case.

ED demanding extended custody of Kejriwal saying that he has not been cooperating in the investigation and has been giving evasive answers.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on 21st March by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the now-defunct Delhi Liquor Policy. The trial court remanded Kejriwal to ED detention until 28th March.

The lawsuit against Kejriwal involves alleged irregularities and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the now-defunct Delhi Excise Policy 2022. The ED informed the Rouse Avenue Court that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) profited from the Delhi liquor policy and spent money for Goa polls.

The AAP has refuted the corruption allegations, alleging they are fabrications. The party stated that Kejriwal will remain the Chief Minister of Delhi, while the claims are being fought in court.

Earlier, the arrested CM Arvind Kejriwal also claimed during the questioning by the ED that he had lost his phone which he was purportedly using when the Delhi excise policy was being prepared. According to reports, it is believed that this cell phone, which may hold relevant information concerning the excise policy scheme, is the 171st of such missing gadgets.

