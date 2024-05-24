Nupur Sharma murder conspiracy: More terrorists apprehended after Maulvi Sohail’s arrest, Pakistani links emerge

Many more terrorists who were living in India and working for Pakistan were apprehended following the interrogation of Maulvi (Islamic scholar/cleric) Sohail Abu Bakar Timol, a terrorist who was recently caught in Surat, Gujarat. Now, one such terrorist by the name of Abu Bakar, who worked as a carpenter, was caught by the Surat Crime Branch in Rajasthan’s Bikaner. The authorities produced him before the court on 23rd May, which led to several shocking revelations. The court has now remanded him for 7 days.

Notably, he was a Hindu named Ashoka but converted to Islam after he met a Pakistani girl on social media who seduced him to change his religion under the pretext of marriage. Afterwards, he came in contact with Maulvi Sohail and started threatening Hindu leaders along with planning attacks on them at the behest of the Pakistani handler. It was further disclosed that the former was luring other Hindu youths to marry Pakistani girls and honey-trapping them. He eventually converted them and also involved them in anti-Hindu activities.

The police investigation has found more than 40 Pakistani numbers from Abu Bakar’s mobile, which he used to threaten Hindu leaders and was in constant contact with his Pakistani handler.

Co-accused arrested from Nepal has dual citizenship

Another man named Mohammad Ali from Muzaffarpur in Bihar was also arrested recently in this case, and many startling disclosures came to light during his interrogation. He was unveiled to be a dual citizen of India and Nepal. He was questioned about the same, and cops even travelled to the neighbouring country for inquiry.

Maulvi Sohail and his followers were using Pakistani numbers to threaten Hindu leaders like Sunil Rajput, Updesh Rana, Ishaan Sharma, Kuldeep Soni, Nupur Sharma and even Shabnam Sheikh, who went to Ayodhya to visit Ram Mandir. The police, in their statement, divulged that they are also looking at the terror funding angle in this matter.

Gujarat Police arrested 27-year-old Maulvi Sohail Abu Bakar Timol from Surat on 4th May. He is accused of conspiring to kill suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, party MLA from Hyderabad’s Goshamahal T Raja Singh, Sudarshan News editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke, and Sanatan Sangh national chairman as well as social media activist Updesh Rana. The Maulvi considered them ‘gustakh’ (blasphemers). He maintained contact with supervisors living in Pakistan and Nepal to execute his nefarious plans. He was also using a foreign SIM card to evade security agencies. Now, further revelations are expected during his interrogation.