Saturday, May 18, 2024
HomeNews ReportsSaifuddin rapes Hindu woman in Bahrain, deceives her to abort 5-month fetus and forces...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Saifuddin rapes Hindu woman in Bahrain, deceives her to abort 5-month fetus and forces her to embrace Islam, torments her for dowry

The woman met Saifuddin in Bahrain. He and his family members continously harrased her. He is currently absconding.

OpIndia Staff
Representational image from Hindustan Times
Representational image via Hindustan Times
8

A rape victim was pressurised to marry her abuser after being coerced into changing her religion, reported The Times of India. She was then tricked into having her five-month-old fetus aborted at a hospital in Mumbai. She is from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and first met the accused while she was employed for almost seven years in Bahrain. The primary perpetrator has been identified as Saifuddin, a resident of Karnataka. His former fiancee and his family members are additionally charged with harassing the woman for dowry, pushing her to convert from Hinduism to Islam and committing other offences.

She stated that the two met and grew intimate while working in Bahrain in her complaint and disclosed, “One day, he raped me in Bahrain, and I lodged a rape complaint there. While the matter was under investigation, Saifuddin and his family members persuaded me to withdraw the complaint after I became five months pregnant as a result of the rape. They also pressured me to change my religion. Later, on February 13, 2024, I was married to Saifuddin according to Muslim law. In due course, Saifuddin tricked me into visiting Mumbai for a medical consultation, and I was admitted to a hospital where the doctors secretly aborted the five-month-old fetus.”

She mentioned that she was brought to the culprit’s house in Karnataka’s Beedar where she was subjected to physical and psychological abuse by his elder brother, fiancee Monika, and other family members. The police have registered a case for dowry-related harassment against the offenders, including Saifuddin, who is still missing, based on Station House Officer (SHO) Gudamba NK Srivastava.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Mired in corruption and allegations of assault on own MP in CM’s residence – How AAP has become a liability for I.N.D.I. Alliance ahead...

Paurush Gupta -
AAP has exacerbated the woes of the I.N.D.I. alliance, which has been grappling with its own insurmountable challenges. It has dragged the alliance down on two crucial issues dominating the polls - corruption and women's safety, thus exacerbating the political crisis for the alliance as a whole.
News Reports

West Bengal: Three Hindu temples desecrated in Dinajpur, BJP slams Trinamool Congress

OpIndia Staff -
"This violent act is a direct consequence of TMC’s relentless appeasement politics, which perpetually endangers the Hindu community," tweeted BJP Bengal.

Entire AAP leadership will arrive at BJP office, arrest everyone: Arvind Kejriwal announces new drama after his PA Bibhav Kumar is arrested in Swati...

Exclusive: Pakistani Christian activist gets STSJ threats after Islamists falsely accuse him of blasphemy, victim speaks to OpIndia from Thailand

Within 6 months PoK will become part of India: Yogi Adityanath on Modi government’s third term

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar arrested by Police from the CM house

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Massive protests erupt in West Bengal’s Dhupguri after 4 Hindu temples vandalised, idols broken on the same night

OpIndia Staff -

Ahmedabad: Farhan, Faisal and others attack school principal for taking pics of a madrasa during official survey, threatened to kill him

OpIndia Staff -

Former Lava MD Hari Om Rai sends imposter with heart issues to AIIMS for heart test to get extension of bail on medical grounds,...

ANI -

Bihar: Faiyaz, Gufran and others hurl casteist slurs and assault Maha Dalit villagers in Bisfi for asking not to consume intoxicant

OpIndia Staff -

Mired in corruption and allegations of assault on own MP in CM’s residence – How AAP has become a liability for I.N.D.I. Alliance ahead...

Paurush Gupta -

West Bengal: Three Hindu temples desecrated in Dinajpur, BJP slams Trinamool Congress

OpIndia Staff -

Swati Maliwal assault case: Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to remain in custody, Court notes his anticipatory bail plea has become infructuous after arrest

OpIndia Staff -

Entire AAP leadership will arrive at BJP office, arrest everyone: Arvind Kejriwal announces new drama after his PA Bibhav Kumar is arrested in Swati...

OpIndia Staff -

Exclusive: Pakistani Christian activist gets STSJ threats after Islamists falsely accuse him of blasphemy, victim speaks to OpIndia from Thailand

Dibakar Dutta -

Better to inaugurate weapon factory of terrorists instead of inaugurating temple or church: Old video of Islamic hate preacher Zakir Naik surfaces on social...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com