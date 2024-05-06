Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub recently claimed that there is no proof of Islamic terrorism. The incredulous claim came during an interaction with the Middle East Eye, a UK-based propaganda portal known for whitewashing Islamist depravity and contextualising atrocities committed by Islamists.

Ayyub, embroiled in a donation fraud scam that runs into crores, said that Islamic terrorism has no proof and is an artificial imagination aimed at vilifying Muslims.

“There is no proof of Islamic terrorism. It is something that has been built,” Ayyub said while drawing a comparison between Israeli PM Netanyahu and PM Modi.

“After the October 7 attack, the official X handle of BJP put out a tweet stating that what happened in Israel is what used to happen in India before they came to power. It was a dog whistle that this is Islamic terrorism…. narratives are going on that claim Modi should be doing what Bibi is doing in Israel,” Ayyub said.

This is not entirely surprising, since Ms Ayyub has a history of batting for the Islamists. If one goes by Ms Ayyub’s claims, the 9/11 terror attack in the United States, the London bombings, the Mumbai 26/11 attacks, or the Pulwama attack in February 2019 were not Islamic terror attacks, notwithstanding that the fact religion played a crucial part in the indoctrination of the terrorists who carried out the aforementioned attacks.

Ajmal Aamir Kasab, the lone terrorist caught alive after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has on record admitted to being brainwashed through Islamic scriptures to conduct the attack. In the wake of the CRPF attack in Pulwama in February 2019, a pre-recorded video of terrorist Adil Ahmed Dar, who rammed his explosives-laden car into the CRPF convoy, was released that defended the attack and took a swipe at Hindus with a ‘gaumutra’ jibe.

But for the likes of Rana Ayyub, there is no proof of Islamic terrorism as by doing so they deprive the victim of their agency to retaliate against the dastardly attacks mounted against them. Such proclamations are made as a part of the larger attempt to shield Islam from critical scrutiny and to discredit the legitimacy of retaliatory attacks against Islamic terrorists.

In the 31-minute-long interaction that is available on YouTube, Rana Ayyub appears perpetually agitated and rants against a host of issues, including the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, lamenting that Modi used the temple to prop up his image of a Hindu leader who brought Ram back and built a temple on the ruins of a demolished mosque.

The Ram Mandir consecration ceremony was conducted on January 22 this year and PM Modi was invited as a chief guest on the occasion. The temple was built after the SC in a historic judgment granted the disputed land to Hindus in 2019, 27 years after the demolition of the Babri edifice in December 1992. According to Hindu beliefs, archaeological examination, and British-era archives, a temple that existed at the said was demolished during the reign of Mughal emperor Babur to raise a mosque over it.