Pran Pratishtha is a foundational ritual in Hinduism. It embodies the spiritual and ceremonial essence of Sanatan Dharma. It is a sacred ceremony that is not just a set of rituals but a profound expression of devotion and spirituality. Pran Pratishtha aims to invoke the divine presence within an idol, transforming the sculpture into a revered embodiment of a deity. This ceremony holds an integral part in Hindu worship as it signifies the actual presence of the deity in the idol, making it worthy of devotion and prayers.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is not just a religious event. It marks a new chapter in the history of Sanatan Dharma. The ceremony began on 16th January and encompassed a series of elaborate rituals full of Vedic traditions. The ceremony signifies various aspects of purification, devotion, and consecration. The proceedings also involved a procession through the city with the idol of Ram lalla, culminating in the ceremonious placement of the idol in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

Understanding Pran Pratishtha

In Sanatan Dharma, Pran Pratishtha holds paramount importance as it infuses life force or Pran into an idol. It marks the transformation of an idol from an artefact to a living embodiment of the deity (‘Pratishtha’). The idol, thus transformed into Bhagwan, can receive prayers and devotion from the devotees. The ritual signifies that the deity’s presence within the idol is eternal, transforming the temple into a space of divine communion.

The rituals of Pran Pratishtha

Pran Pratishtha starts with Shobha Yatra, a procession of the idol, which marks the beginning of its transformation into a deity. Rituals at the mandap are conducted to awaken the idol and ensure its readiness to transfer its divine essence to a new form if necessary.

In the “adivas” ritual, the idol is immersed in water and grain. It is believed that it heals any damage from crafting and identifies material defects. After this ritual, a bath or “Abhishek” is performed to cleanse the idol with sacred substances, including water, fragrant flower essence and others. One crucial part of the ceremony is the ritual of opening the eyes of the deity, where kohl is applied around the eyes using a gold needle. This step is carried out from behind the idol to avoid the overwhelming power of direct gaze into the divine eyes​.

Notably, Pran Pratishtha is different from Pratishtha. In the latter, regular pujas and rituals are required to maintain the presence of the Bhagwan in the idol. However, Pran Pratishtha permanently installs the life force within the idol, thus eliminating the need for constant maintenance.

Detailed process of Pran Pratishtha

There are several steps involved in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, as follows:

Karmakutir

It is the process of purification of the idol from the place of the artisan who made it. It involves removing any negative influences and closing the idol’s eyes with honey and ghee along with specific mantras.

Jaladhivas

This process ensures the completeness and checks for the idol’s potential damages by immersing it in water. Panchamrut (a mixture of five elements) is added to the idol vessel.

Dhanyadhivas

This process involves the purification of the idols using grains, also known as Dhanya.

Ghrutadhivas

The next step of purification is submerging the idol in cow ghee.

Snapan or Abhishek

In this process, bathing of ifol takes place with substances like milk and water.

Netra Anvaran

In this process, a mirror and golden needle are used to remove ghee from the eyes of the idol delicately.

Shodshopchar Puja

This process involves placing the idol in the final position within the inner sanctum, invoking the Nidra Devi, the Goddess of Sleep, and performing overnight Yagya away from the idol.

The above-mentioned steps are the preparatory ones, after which the actual Pran Pratishtha begins. It involves Nayasa, where the Pujari systematically invokes and transfers the life force to different parts of the idol, infusing the idol with Pran (life breath), Jiva (Soul) and the ten Indriyas (senses). After Pran Pratishtha, the idol is then purified with scented water and flowers. Netra Anvaran is performed to open the eyes of the idol, symbolising the awakened state of Bhagwan.

These steps of Pran Pratishtha transform the idol from an inanimate object to a living embodiment of the deity. It is capable of interacting with the devotees and responding to the prayers. The idol, thus, becomes a sacred entity, bridging the human-divine relationship and laying the foundation for Hindu devotional practices centred around the ceremonial worship of Bhagwan in the earthly forms.

The Significance of covering the Idol’s face

One of the most intriguing aspects of Pran Pratishtha is the tradition of covering the eyes of the idol until the completion of the ceremony. It underscores the belief that until the Pran Pratishtha is performed, the idol is not yet the deity itself but only a representation. Covering the face is done to separate the idol’s material form from its spiritual essence and to maintain its purity and sanctity until the ritual infuses it with the divine life. It highlights the reverence and sanctity accorded to the idols in Hindu worship and ensures that they are treated with utmost respect and devotion.