Dubious ‘historian’ Audrey Truschke, who has a track record of spreading hate against Hindus, has now been eyeing to intimidate supporters of the Hindu American Foundation (HAF).

HAF is a Hindus rights and advocacy organisation, based in the United States. On Thursday (6th June), its Executive Director Suhag A Shukla informed that Audrey Truschke has been scaremongering donors of the Hindu American Foundation.

The dubious ‘historian’ has been falsely claiming that a recent court ruling would expose the names and information about the donors of HAF.

“Right now, Audrey Truschke is contacting HAF friends, seemingly to intimidate them—and on social media, implying that HAF donors names will be revealed in the wake of our defamation lawsuit from 2021. This is false. Our supporters do not need to worry. Not a single bit of identifying information exists in court documents,” Shukla added.

“HAF never gave up donor names nor identifying information. We know about Audrey’s ethical failings, so we were very careful in protecting our donors & supporters. No one is surprised by this social media tactic of hers,” she pointed out.

The HAF founder informed, “Audrey has done this in the past, contacting even elected leaders, threatening them that she will now “research” them for working with us. Harassment is how she works, using her academic credentials to threaten & intimidate.

The Executive Director of the HAF expressed disappointment that the defamation suit filed against Audrey Truschke was rejected on ‘procedural grounds.’ “We will never stop fighting for our community and we will always stand up for the truth!” she concluded.

It must be mentioned that on Wednesday (5th June), a federal judge in Washington DC, identified as one Amit Mehta, directed the unsealing of all discovery documents submitted by the Hindu American Foundation in its lawsuit against Audrey Truschke and 4 others.

The development was confirmed by Truschke and an Islamist named Raqib Hameed Naik. A vicious fake news peddler, Raqib Hameed Naik is the founder of anti-Hindu disinformation outlet ‘Hindutva Watch.’ He is also infamous for denying the Hindu genocide, perpetrated by radical Islamists in the Kashmir Valley, in the early 1990s. Naik had also mocked the Hindu ‘Shivling’ found inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Kashi

In the case Hindu American Foundation Vs Sunita Vishwanath (2022), Justice Amit Mehta noted that allegations levelled by Audrey Truschke against the HAF’s Board of Director Rajiv Pandit were “arguably verifiably false.”

The dubious ‘historian’ had falsely claimed that Rajiv Pandit was going after her “along with a growing list of people in recent days.” Justice Amit Mehta said, “The court notes that some of Truschke’s statements are arguably verifiably false.”

The court had also exposed the false claims of Sunita Vishwanath, the co-founder of ‘Hindus for Human Rights’ – an anti-Hindu outfit known to have ties with the Islamist organisation ‘Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC)’.

“The court notes that Viswanath’s claim that HAF has “parent organisations” in India is plausibly verifiably false,” the federal court judge has said in his verdict on 20th December 2022.