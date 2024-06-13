Thursday, June 13, 2024
HomeNews ReportsJammu and Kashmir police releases sketches of four terrorists involved in two attacks in...
News Reports
Updated:

Jammu and Kashmir police releases sketches of four terrorists involved in two attacks in Doda region, announces a reward of Rs 20 lakh

Jammu and Kashmir region has been witnessing a surge in violence with three significant attacks: the Reasi terror attack, the Kathua terror attack, and the Doda terror attack

ANI
J&K Police releases 4 terrorists' sketch involved in Doda terror attack
9

After an encounter in Doda, the Jammu and Kashmir police has released sketches of four terrorists believed to be roaming in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Thathri, and Gandoh in the district and also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on each terrorist for providing any information about them.

The identity of the informant would be kept secret, the J-K police said in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Police also appealed to the general public to provide information about the presence or movement of these terrorists on the following contact numbers:

SSP Doda – 9469076014

SP Hqrs Doda – 9797649362

SP Bhaderwah – 9419105133

SP Ops Doda – 9419137999

SDPO Bhaderwah – 7006069330

DY. SP Hqrs Doda – 9419155521

SDPO Gandoh – 9419204751

SHO PS Bhaderwah – 9419163516

SHO PS Thathri – 9419132660

SHO PS Gandoh – 9596728472

IC PP Thanalla – 9906169941

PCR Doda – 7298923100, 9469365174, 9103317361

PCR Bhaderwah – 9103317363

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up and ‘Naka’ checking is being done after an encounter started in the Gandoh area of Doda district.

Police security has tightened and vehicles are being checked.

Earlier, a constable of the Special Operations Group (SOG) sustained injuries in an encounter in Doda district, said the Jammu and Kashmir police.

“Today (June 12) at 20:20 hrs, an encounter started between #security forces & terrorists at Kota Top, Gandoh, Doda. Constable Fareed Ahmed (973/D) of SOG Gandoh was injured during the operation at Kerloo Bhalessa. Encounter ongoing, more details awaited”, said the J-K police in a post on X.

The fresh encounter broke out following a series of terror attacks that took place in the region in the past few days.

Jammu and Kashmir region has been witnessing a surge in violence with three significant attacks: the Reasi terror attack, the Kathua terror attack, and the Doda terror attack.

The series of attacks began on June 9, when terrorists attacked a bus in Reasi, causing it to plunge into a gorge. This tragic incident resulted in the deaths of at least 9 pilgrims and left 42 others injured.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

The Kerala Story in Uttarakhand: Mubina Yusuf pressurises Hindu girl to convert and marry her Muslim friend, threatens to leak her private photos and...

OpIndia Staff -

What is happening in Manipur’s Jiribam? Viral videos show armed Kuki militants gathering in large numbers, dismantling infra to take control of the entire...

Rukma Rathore -

Junior Foreign Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh to urgently visit Kuwait on PM Modi’s instructions to oversee assistance to Indians injured in fire tragedy

ANI -

Pakistan: Donkey population booms amid slowdown in the economy, reaches 5.9 million

ANI -

Alwar Pujari suicide case: Family accuses suspended Policeman of filing false case under SC/ST act to blackmail, alleges Police inaction, mother attempts suicide

OpIndia Staff -

After Rahul Gandhi claimed he is in a dilemma over which constituency to keep, Kerala Congress chief Sudhakaran says he is leaving Wayanad ‘to...

OpIndia Staff -

Was Shantanu Sinha, who apologised for making sexual misconduct allegations against Amit Malviya, set up by TMC? Images emerge raising questions

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: BJP worker Sanjay Mishra murdered allegedly by SP supporters for campaigning for BJP during polls, shocking details

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Shakuntala became Shakila after marrying Abdul Lateef, availed Haj subsidy, yet won panchayat poll from SC seat & officials upheld her caste certificate,...

OpIndia Staff -

Guruji of RSS-affiliated school, firebrand tribal leader, and Four-time MLA: Mohan Charan Majhi takes oath as first BJP Chief Minister of Odisha

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com