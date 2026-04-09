The conflict in West Asia reached a brief cessation after a 2-week precarious ceasefire was announced between the United States and Iran on April 7th (Tuesday). However, this peace was short-lived, even more so than expected, as reports of attacks continued to surface, including severe Israeli bombings in Lebanon. Iran also complained about the non-fulfilment of all terms of the 10-point proposal it had submitted and threatened to withdraw from the agreement. Pakistan, which allegedly brokered the deal, is facing accusations of presenting distinct versions of the documents to both Tehran and Washington.

The accord did not result in any resolution as controversies erupted and tensions continue to escalate in the region. However, the usual suspects in India took the opportunity to mock the country and praise the Iranian regime as the world’s most powerful. Arfa Khanum Sherwani from the propagandist website “The Wire” has been jubilant since the declaration, insisting that the Islamic Republic is not only a “superpower” but also a “vishwaguru” (global leader).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often invoked the term from numerous national and international forums as well as public addresses to articulate his aspiration for India’s enhanced global prominence. However, the ambitious vision for a nation of over a billion of her fellow citizens is a target of ridicule for Arfa, who has been excessively enthusiastic about the truce that merely exists only on paper and not in practice.

The Iranian Embassy in South Africa remarked, “Say hello to the new world superpower,” and in a striking display of “more loyal than the king,” she complied.

Hello Superpower 👋 https://t.co/Xqtth6g1JO — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) April 8, 2026

The ‘journalist’ proclaimed that Iran “defeated” America to emerge as the ultimate “vishwaguru,” in an earlier tweet. Similarly, she has been consistently retweeting posts from Iran and its embassies both within India and abroad, asserting victory following the news of a pause in the deadly assaults between Iran and United States.

I have no hesitation in saying that after defeating America, Iran is now the ultimate “Vishwa Guru” of the world. — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) April 8, 2026

In a video released on “The Wire,” Arfa proudly conveyed that the halt is not only in relation to the war but also the pretension of the United States to be an uncontested global authority. She referred to this development as the most embarrassing blow endured by the country in recent history at the hands of an entity that does not even possess an air force. “Both the US and Israel possess nuclear capabilities, yet they were brought to their knees by a sanctioned Iran,” she added gleefully.

Arfa went on to argue that the Islamist state has created its own “universe” over the last 50 years. She mentioned that her audience, knowing their allegiance, would be both astonished and pleased to learn how such a small and weak country, which has endured confrontations and conflicts for the last five decades, pushed American might to capitulate after hearing the 10 points presented by the mullah government. She poked fun at the White House for failing to achieve its long-sought “regime change” goal and even labelled Pakistan as the fresh “messiah” of peace.

Arfa maintained that Iran was met with dismissal when it challenged that the faceoff would persist, defeat was not going to be accepted, and the triumph would be accomplished on its own conditions. “However, we were all wrong, and only Iran and its leadership were correct,” she gloated and depicted the demands with a derisive laugh to illustrate her joy.

Arfa praised Iran for “exacting revenge” for the purported Israeli “atrocities” against the Palestinian people. Moreover, she rejected the oppression of females by the hardline government, contending that they are empowered through higher education and employment in both public and private sectors which is also applicable to the Iranian community in foreign lands. “Iran has sustained for 40 days against a nation that invests billions of dollars to penetrate its soft power through advertising, Hollywood and other sources, exposing it,” she reaffirmed.

Arfa then showcased her interview with another anti-India voice, Aakar Patel, as they united to hail Iran and deprecate its “foes” in their conversation. They both even charged the Indian government with prioritising elections over 1 crore Indians stranded in the Gulf and criticised PM Modi’s visit to Israel.

Ideology above nation

The armistice, although unstable, does not provide Arfa with relief regarding the impending military altercation; rather, it serves as her chance to portray India as a subordinate on the global stage while glorifying Iran as an invincible force. She even wrote a Quranic verse, “You honor whom You will, and You humble/disgrace whom You will,” to clearly insinuate that the loyalty lies with the religion, which always supersede the feelings of nationality, if any exists within this cabal that perceives the hostile neighbour, notorious for terrorism, as peacemaker just for their hateful campaign.

On the other hand, the regular successful rescue operations of Indians from critical situations, the effective management of price hikes due to the energy shortage following the takeover of the Strait of Hormuz, choosing national interests and acting with sovereignty without succumbing to external pressures by the centre do not count for such elements whose only aim is to view everything through the prism of their ideology. Additionally, the Modi government not only issues regular advisories but also facilitates the repatriation of those who do not comply with the official directives.

Nevertheless, this specific faction cannot help but paint it negatively through a false narrative. Additionally, they refuse to acknowledge the considerable evidence provided by the defence forces and the government on their significant decisions, such as “Operation Sindoor” or the “Balakote airstrike,” while aking for further clarification but accept Pakistan’s word as a “mediator.”

Thus, Arfa’s disgraceful antics represent just another display in this ongoing disinformation campaign, where India consistently appears to fall short, and no amount of effort or factual persuasion will deter them, as the truth is invariably the first casualty of their deceptive propaganda. Islamo-leftists are devoted only to their religion and ideology, which extends beyond the borders of their nation, popularly known as “Ummah” in Arabic.