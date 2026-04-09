President Donald Trump of the United States possesses a unique ability to dominate the news, not only because he holds one of the most powerful positions in the world but also because of his propensity to create headlines with remarks that can range from outrageous to downright genocidal, regardless of the situation. He recently consented to an uncertain peace agreement for 2 weeks with Iran; however, this occurred before he issued a series of shocking statements designed to intimidate the regime with the supremacy of American military capabilities.

Likewise, other nations have also been subjected to Trump’s startling comments aimed at forcing them to comply with Washington’s directives. Additionally, close partners, comprising the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), have experienced a similar confrontational approach for opposing his policies in relation to Europe and other regions. The president has deployed every weapon, including tariffs to obliteration, from his arsenal of offensive diplomacy, if it can even be labelled as such.

The whole civilisation will die tonight

“A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump posted on Truth Social, delivering a stark threat amid the escalating war with Iran on 7th April. He subsequently asserted that there has been a “total and complete” change in government, where different, smarter, and less radicalised minds prevail, and perhaps “something revolutionarily wonderful” was on the cards. He ominously described the event as one of the most significant moments in the lengthy and intricate history of the world. “47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end,” he declared.

Trump had threatened to destroy all bridges and power plants if the blockade on Gulf oil was not lifted by Iran, which vowed retaliation against the allies of the United States in the Middle East. The clock ticked, and attacks on the latter’s infrastructure grew intense as an airport, a petrochemical factory, road and railway bridges were hit. Kharg Island, the location of Iran’s primary oil export terminal, which Trump publicly considered seizing, was also bombed.

He frequently targeted public infrastructure, such as energy plants, and even resorted to abusive terms to insist on the opening of the “Strait of Hormuz.” “Tuesday will be power plant day and bridge day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it. Open the f**king strait, you crazy b**t**ds, or you’ll be living in hell. Just watch. Praise be to Allah,” he announced on 5th April.

Will bomb Iran back to the Stone Age

Trump and his officials routinely predicted that Iran would be returned to the Stone Age through relentless bombings. “Iran’s navy is gone. Their air force is in ruins. Most of their leaders are dead. Never in the history of warfare has an enemy suffered such clear losses in a matter of weeks. Thanks to the progress we have made, I can say tonight that we are on track to complete all of America’s military objectives shortly, very shortly,” he highlighted in a speech at the White House on 1st April.

JUST IN: President Trump says the U.S. will be hitting Iran "extremely hard" over the next two or three weeks, says they will be sent back to the Stone Age, "where they belong."



"I can say tonight that we are on track to complete all of America's military objectives…"



"We are… pic.twitter.com/xA3rfLdDZo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 2, 2026

“We’re going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We are going to bring them back to the Stone Ages where they belong,” Trump warned, emphasising that the measures were “on the cusp” of terminating Tehran’s “sinister threat” to the US and the world, while the nuclear risk had also been eliminated.

All potential Iranian leaders are dead

On 3rd March, Trump informed that recent attacks on Iran killed the senior leadership and preferred successors of his administration. He mentioned that those who have not yet been reported dead will be confirmed in the near future.

“Most of the people that we had in mind are dead. We had some in mind from that group that is dead. Now we have another group, they may be dead also, based on reports. So, I guess you have a third wave coming in. Pretty soon, we’re not going to know anybody,” he conveyed during an Oval Office meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, after the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “Venezuela was so incredible because we did the attack and we kept govt totally intact,” he added, astonishingly.

PRESIDENT TRUMP ON WHO SHOULD BECOME IRAN'S NEW LEADER:



"Well, most of the people we had in mind are dead…we had some in mind from that group that is dead. Now we have another group. They may be dead also based on reports." pic.twitter.com/diN7rfNKwY — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 3, 2026

“And the leader of the pack is gone. And as you know, 49 people were taken out in the first hit. And I guess there was another hit today on the new leadership, and it looks like that was pretty substantial also,” Trump pointed out. “Just about everything’s been knocked out. They have no navy; it’s been knocked out. They have no air force. It’s been knocked out. They have no air detection, that’s been knocked out. Their radar has been knocked out,” he further detailed concerning the assault.

No peace in Greenland without a Nobel Prize

Trump was not given his much-desired Nobel Peace Prize, which was handed over to Venezuela’s opposition leader María Corina Machado in October 2025. Afterwards, the former expressed that he no longer feels obligated to care only about peace. He accused Norway of not awarding him the honour in a scathing letter to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, who clarified that the decision was made by an independent committee rather than the government.

“Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 wars plus, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the US,” Trump responded after Støre and Finnish President, Alexander Stubb urged him for deescalation over Greenland.

Trump has continually shown his desire to take control of the resource-rich, autonomous Arctic island, within the Kingdom of Denmark, and imposed 10% tariff on 8 European states for not supporting him in his demands. He later rescinded the move.

Trump contended that Denmark was unable to defend Greenland from China or Russia. “Why do they have a right of ownership anyway? There are no written documents; it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also,” Trump asked. “I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The world is not secure unless we have complete and total control of Greenland,” he further stated.

On 9th April (Thursday), Trump restated that NATO has never been there to assist the United States during difficult times and this trend will persist in the future, ominously adding, “remember Greenland, that large, poorly managed, piece of ice,” after a two-hour White House meeting with the Secretary General of the bloc, Mark Rutte. He has used diverse platforms, in media, politics and otherwise, to lay claim to the precious territory.

The Trump administration wanted aid from NATO in the conflict against Iran and dispatched ships to secure the Strait, but was refused. He mocked the group as “coward” and “paper tiger,” and is currently mulling a proposal to penalise the nations he believes were unhelpful, which would entail removing US soldiers from their lands and putting them in places that were more supportive of the military camping, reported The Wall Street Journal. He previously revealed that he was prepping for this step.

Fate worse than Maduro’s

The Trump administration threatened that more military action might put the overthrown Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s inner circle at risk of suffering a similar fate to coerce them into toeing the US line. Washington could execute another operation if the South American country’s interim rulers refused to cooperate.

“If she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro,” he stated while talking about Delcy Rodriguez to The Atlantic. This unfolded after he lauded her after Maduro and his wife were apprehended. “If they don’t behave, we will do a second strike,” he later told journalists.

According to Trump, Rodriguez should grant private businesses and the United States “total access” to Venezuela’s struggling oil infrastructure as well as its dilapidated roads and bridges. “I just say that she will face a situation probably worse than Maduro,” he cautioned and reminded that the captured president “gave up immediately.”

Notably, the accusation that Maduro was in command of the “Cartel de los Soles,” an organisation that various US government platforms asserted was involved in narco-terrorism were dropped by the Department of Justice. Moreover, it is not even an outfit but rather a colloquial expression to describe politicians tainted by drug money.

Military invasion in Nigeria

Last November, Trump declared that if Nigeria failed to take decisive action against the massacre of Christians, he had instructed the Defence Department to get ready for “fast, vicious and sweet” possible military action. Additionally, the US government would immediately cease all aid and support to the country, which is the largest oil producer and most populous region in Africa.

He remarked that the US troops “may very well go into that now disgraced country, guns-a-blazing, to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.” This aggressive ultimatum was made just a day after Trump declared Nigeria a “country of particular concern” for its inability to uphold religious freedom.

Trump could have easily extended a helping hand to address the menace of jihad and protect the Christians, but the inclination towards invasion is difficult to shake off for his Western mind.

Conclusion

Trump does not value politeness and is recognised for his odd “sense of humour” and absurd statements. He never hesitates to threaten both his adversaries and allies if they are perceived as not conforming to his administration’s policies and objectives. He utilises “tough” diplomacy and military force as tools. He resorts to the latter when he presumes that it would not result in significant consequences and employs the former to “punish” nations with economies like India, as that is his only available recourse.

More importantly, he also tends to reverse his decisions upon strong opposition, as demonstrated by the tariffs on New Delhi or the extension of deadlines, and then the establishment of a ceasefire with Iran, which presently seems exceedingly vulnerable. However, the propensity to heighten disputes with further bloodshed and violence is consistently evident and reflected in his startling threats.