Exclusive: JNU ‘scholar’, once charged for sedition in Manipur, is now a faculty member at Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia has come under the scanner over the recruitment of a controversial man named Chingiz Khan as a faculty member.

The public research university, which is often in the news for the wrong reasons, has now roped in the former JNU ‘scholar’ charged with sedition in April 2020.

Chingiz Khan has recently been appointed as an Assistant Professor at the Centre for Comparative Religions And Civilizations (CCRC) in Jamia Millia Islamia.

Google Scholar profile of Chingiz Khan

While questions remain about the manner of his appointment, it is interesting to note that Khan had co-authored a research paper with Jamia’s Vice Chancellor, Mazhar Asif, in July 2025.

Coincidentally, the paper was titled ‘Tracing the Historical Roots of Muslims Settlement and Migration in Northeast India: A Case Study of Assam and Manipur.

Screengrab of the research paper

Arrest for sedition

In April 2020, the controversial JNU ‘scholar’ was arrested for sedition. He was later booked on charges of promoting enmity, public mischief and criminal conspiracy.

Chingiz Khan had reportedly written a malicious article falsely claiming ‘systematic persecution of Pangal Muslims in Manipur’. Having said that, he was successful in getting bail within 7 days.

At that time, the Chinese Communist Party-funded NewsClick, Islamist propaganda outlet Maktoob Media and AISA (the student wing of the CPI (ML) Liberation) threw their weight behind him.

They had dubbed his arrest a ‘communal witch-hunt’. Former President of JNUSU even posted a tweet in support of Chingiz Khan.

The same controversial man is now teaching at the Centre for Comparative Religions And Civilizations (CCRC) in Jamia Millia Islamia.