Friday, March 13, 2026
HomeNews ReportsExclusive: JNU 'scholar', once charged for sedition in Manipur, is now a faculty member...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSpecials
Updated:

Exclusive: JNU ‘scholar’, once charged for sedition in Manipur, is now a faculty member at Jamia Millia Islamia

In April 2020, the controversial JNU 'scholar' was arrested for sedition. Khan was later booked on charges of promoting enmity, public mischief and criminal conspiracy.

OpIndia Staff
Exclusive: JNU 'scholar', once charged for sedition in Manipur, is now a faculty member at Jamia Millia Islamia
Chingiz Khan, Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia has come under the scanner over the recruitment of a controversial man named Chingiz Khan as a faculty member.

The public research university, which is often in the news for the wrong reasons, has now roped in the former JNU ‘scholar’ charged with sedition in April 2020.

Chingiz Khan has recently been appointed as an Assistant Professor at the Centre for Comparative Religions And Civilizations (CCRC) in Jamia Millia Islamia.

Google Scholar profile of Chingiz Khan

While questions remain about the manner of his appointment, it is interesting to note that Khan had co-authored a research paper with Jamia’s Vice Chancellor, Mazhar Asif, in July 2025.

Coincidentally, the paper was titled ‘Tracing the Historical Roots of Muslims Settlement and Migration in Northeast India: A Case Study of Assam and Manipur.

Screengrab of the research paper

Arrest for sedition

In April 2020, the controversial JNU ‘scholar’ was arrested for sedition. He was later booked on charges of promoting enmity, public mischief and criminal conspiracy.

Chingiz Khan had reportedly written a malicious article falsely claiming ‘systematic persecution of Pangal Muslims in Manipur’. Having said that, he was successful in getting bail within 7 days.

At that time, the Chinese Communist Party-funded NewsClick, Islamist propaganda outlet Maktoob Media and AISA (the student wing of the CPI (ML) Liberation) threw their weight behind him.

They had dubbed his arrest a ‘communal witch-hunt’. Former President of JNUSU even posted a tweet in support of Chingiz Khan.

The same controversial man is now teaching at the Centre for Comparative Religions And Civilizations (CCRC) in Jamia Millia Islamia.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

TMC moves proposal to ‘impeach’ Chief Election Commissioner before West Bengal election: Read a Bengali’s perspective on how Mamata has mastered the art of...

Dibakar Dutta -

Perplexity launches its ‘always-on AI assistant’ Personal Computer: All you need to know about the persistent digital proxy

Shraddha Pandey -

Kharg Island is Iran’s ‘spare heart’: Read why the US and Israel hesitate to strike this tiny island in the Persian Gulf

विशेषता -

SC stays the death penalty of a rape convict who ripped the vagina of a 5-year-old girl, orders his psychological evaluation

Aditi -

7-10 years of jail for illegal conversions, up to life for mass conversions: Chhattisgarh cabinet clears Anti-Conversion Bill

Shriti Sagar -

Supreme Court permits passive euthanasia for a patient for the first time in India: Read about the draft guidelines regarding the procedure and their challenges

Rukma Rathore -

Strait of Hormuz crisis: Why India’s energy transition under PM Modi is crucial for energy security

Jinit Jain -

Surat Municipal Corporation’s headquarters renamed as “Tapi Bhavan”: Read how it was declared a waqf property in 2021

ઑપઇન્ડિયા સ્ટાફ -

Kajal Hindustani vs Sadhvi Ritambhara: UGC row sparks debate on Hindu unity. Read why their statements are going viral and why the argument is...

Shraddha Pandey -

Debunked Aryan Invasion Theory, Identified Vedic Saraswati River: Who is Padma Shri Michel Danino, the French-born scholar banned by Supreme Court for chapter on...

Raju Das -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com