Actress-turned-member of parliament Kangana Ranaut was attacked at Chandigarh airport on Thursday (6th June) by Central Industrial Security Force security personnel identified as Kulwinder Kaur. After the assault, Kaur said that she slapped the Bollywood star because of her criticism of the farmers’ protest. Afterwards, she was suspended and a First Information Report under sections 321 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code was filed against it. Now, further investigation is underway.

People are shocked that a government employee could assault an elected member of parliament in such a manner and they are also wondering how government personnel are exposed to radical ideologies. Kulwinder Kaur’s startling action demonstrates both her lack of discipline and her fanaticism towards her ideology. Kulwinder Kaur’s actions are not novel. She is hardly the only government employee who has behaved inappropriately. Hundreds of similar cases already exist illustrating that people continue to fail to fulfil their obligations even after receiving hefty salaries funded by the country’s taxpayers.

This ecosystem has been present for many years and there are multiple examples of it. In Kashmir, there have been multiple instances since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) administration took office in 2014 of government officials being fired for providing financial support to terrorists, involvement in terrorist activities or connections to terrorists. At least 7 individuals who had ties to terrorism lost their jobs in 2023 alone.

Jammu and Kashmir have suffered tremendously as a result of this ecosystem. The security system is compromised, institutions are undermined and the public’s trust in them is eroded as a result of government servants betraying the nation. A significant example of the same has surfaced recently.

Government employees vote for separatists

One prime occurrence has been voters, which includes govt employees, voting in favour of the separatists during the general election this year. Three separatists from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab who contested the elections have emerged victorious. Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, son of the assassin of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh triumphed from Faridkot in Punjab while “Waris Punjab De” supremo Amritpal Singh who is a staunch supporter of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and is currently incarcerated under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) won from Khadoor Sahib.

Baramulla was also secured by separatist Engineer Sheikh Abdul Rashid who is behind bars for supporting terrorism in Kashmir. Their success indicates that the citizens of these Lok Sabha constituencies are indifferent to their actions. However, amidst all of this, government workers have also cast ballots for all three of them. According to Election Commission data, Amritpal Singh received 1830 votes in Khadoor Sahib through postal ballots which are usually cast by govt staff members who serve as polling officers.

Sarabjit Singh Khalsa got 1140 votes through postal ballots.

Engineer Rashid obtained 2907 votes through postal ballots.

What is a postal ballot and why is it important?

A postal ballot is one that allows a voter to cast his or her ballot in person before submitting it to election officials without having to visit a polling place. Government workers, members of the armed forces and paramilitary, people with disabilities, and media professionals have access to this facility to ensure they don’t miss to make use of their valuable vote. Although this year elderly voters were also allowed to used postal ballots, the majority of these votes are cast by government employees.

These government workers must have accounted for the majority of the postal ballot votes that Engineer Rashid, Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, and Amritpal Singh acquired. It is reasonable to assume that these government workers supported candidates with separatist ideologies. The security authorities need to be concerned about the disposition of these people.

