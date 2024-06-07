A shocking case of love jihad has come to light in Uttar Pradesh where a young Muslim man first trapped a Hindu girl from Bihar into love jihad by lying about his identity, started a romantic relationship with her and then brought her to Bareilly’s Dargah-e-Aala Hazrat. She was converted to Islam there. Afterwards, he fed her beef during their Nikah (Islamic wedding ceremony).

Furthermore, he forced her for an abortion after she conceived his child. He even assaulted her and kicked her out of the house. The victim has now pleaded with the Senior Superintendent of Police for justice.

The matter pertains to Sunni Nagar of the Baheri police station area. The accused approached the victim while working at Gurgaon and introduced himself as Rana. He then lured her into a love affair with him. According to reports, she stayed in a rented place in Delhi and he also lived nearby. He befriended her by claiming to be Rana and gradually tricked her into falling into his trap. He then took her to his residence in Baheri around one and a half years ago where she learned about the reality. However, he pressured her to embrace Islam at the dargah (Muslim shrine) and married her.

The female stated that she was thrashed and tortured after the wedding. She was also forced to abort the baby when she got pregnant. One day the culprit’s brother entered her room and raped her. When she told her husband after he came back home, he threatened her to keep her mouth shut and warned her that he would pour petrol and burn her alive if she revealed anything to anyone. She then reached Baheri police station but claimed that the cops drove her away rather than listening to her and hence submitted her grievances before the SSP.

The victim voiced that her lie is in danger and the perpetrator is also capable of murdering her. She is feeling very scared. She demanded strict action against her spouse soon otherwise feared that she could lose her life. The SSP has ordered to register a case regarding the matter after conducting a proper investigation.