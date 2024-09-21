Ahead of assembly polls in Haryana next month, former Haryana Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Lal Khattar said that the possibility of Congress MP Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala joining the BJP cannot be ruled out.

Speaking at an event on Friday, on being asked will Congress MPs Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala join the BJP, former Haryana Chief Minister said, “It is a world of possibilities, and possibilities cannot be ruled out. You will know everything when the right time comes.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ program, where he will interact with Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) workers, volunteers and supporters from Haryana.

“Our workers, volunteers and supporters have pledged to make the lotus bloom at every booth in the Haryana assembly elections.” We will have the privilege of interacting with them in the program ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ on September 26 at around 12.30 pm through the Namo app. Do send your questions and suggestions.” PM Modi wrote on X.

On Friday, September 20, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal, said that the Election Commission of India, along with the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, has implemented special measures to increase the voting percentage in the 15th Haryana Legislative Assembly General Election on October 5, compared to the last election.

Voters are being encouraged to cast their votes through various SVEEP activities, including slogan writing, painting, street plays, and poster making.

The Chief Electoral Officer further said that the voters of Haryana are politically aware. In both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the voting percentage here has consistently been higher than other states.

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8 along with that in Jammu and Kashmir.

