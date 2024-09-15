Sunday, September 15, 2024
News Reports


Rahul Gandhi is country’s number 1 terrorist, he is not Indian: Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the USA

Bittu said, “The people who are most wanted, separatists, and experts in making bombs, guns, and shells, have appreciated what Rahul Gandhi has said. The enemies of the country who try to blow up planes, trains, and roads, are in support of Rahul Gandhi.”

ANI
14

Launching a blistering attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks in the USA, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said on Sunday that the former is not an Indian and if there should be an award to catch the number one terrorist, it should be on Rahul Gandhi.

Union Minister Bittu also asserted that the enemies of the country are in support of Rahul.

“Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian, he has spent most of his time outside. He does not love his country much because he goes abroad and says everything in the wrong way. The people who are most wanted, separatists, and experts in making bombs, guns, and shells, have appreciated what Rahul Gandhi has said. The enemies of the country who try to blow up planes, trains, and roads, are in support of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi is the country’s number 1 terrorist. The biggest enemy of the country whom the agencies should catch is Rahul Gandhi today,” he said.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit slammed the Union Minister over his controversial remarks and said that his political career in the Congress was also a mess.

“We can only pity such people. His political career in Congress was also a mess. He used to praise Rahul Gandhi, and now, after resigning from Congress and joining the BJP, he is showing his loyalty to the BJP party,” Dixit said.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi in Virginia said that the fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India and would be able to visit a Gurdwara.

“First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. Fight is not about politics. It is superficial. What is your name? The fight is about whether…he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India. Or he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a kada in India. Or a Sikh is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That’s what the fight is about and not just for him, for all religions,” he said.

Further, he continued his tirade against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that the “fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” among people had vanished after Lok Sabha elections 2024 results were declared.

“Something has changed after the elections. PM Modi tried to create an environment of fear. Various agencies, media, income tax department tried to spread fear, even among small and medium-sized businesses. But, nothing worked. The fear vanished in one second. The spread of fear took years and consumed a lot of money, but it vanished. You can see it in parliament right upfront… And I can tell you that the idea of PM Modi, 56 inch chest, direct connection with God. That’s all gone. It’s history now. He, his partners in government and India, the three or four senior ministers in his government realise it.” he said.

Rahul Gandhi interacted with students and teachers at the University of Texas and also addressed the members of the Indian diaspora in Dallas and Virginia while on his visit to the USA.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

