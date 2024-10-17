Thursday, October 17, 2024
HomeNews ReportsBahraich murder: 5 accused arrested so far, Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib shot in the...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bahraich murder: 5 accused arrested so far, Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib shot in the leg while trying to flee to Nepal

Ramgopal Mishra was killed while several others were injured after a clash erupted between two communities during the Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahasi area in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

ANI
11

The accused of the Bahraich incident, Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib were shot in the leg by Uttar Pradesh Police while trying to flee to Nepal, the police said on Thursday.

Amitabh Yash, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Special Task Force, Uttar Pradesh said that five accused in the matter have also been arrested.

“A total of five people who are the main accused in the case have been arrested. A short exchange of fire took place in which two people were injured. The injured are Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib. There is no death and the injured have been taken to the hospital,” Amitabh Yash said.

ADGP (Law and Order), STF Uttar Pradesh said that two people were injured in the encounter and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

SP Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla said that “5 people have been arrested. Two of them have been injured in police firing. I am here to assess their condition. One of the injured is Md. Sarfaraz, the other other is Md. Talib.”

Ramgopal Mishra was killed while several others were injured after a clash erupted between two communities during the Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahasi area in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Earlier today, Bahraich Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Sanjay Kumar Sharma said that Ramgopal Mishra, who was killed in a clash that erupted between two communities during the Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich, died due to “excessive bleeding”, officials said.

The CMO said, “The information that we have – that man died of excessive bleeding due to 25-30 pellets injuries. There are some injury marks above his left eye and on the toes. Some part of the nails of both the feet is also missing.”

Appealing to not spread misinformation on social media, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said, “To disturb the social harmony, misinformation is being spread on social media – there’s been a single death in the incident and the reason for death is also clear in the post-mortem report which is bullet injuries. I request people not to spread misinformation and also not to believe in any of such misinformation. The situation is peaceful in the district.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that providing justice to the family of the victim of the Bahraich violence is the government’s top priority, and the culprits will not be spared at any cost. He said this after meeting with family members of the deceased of the Bahraich incident in Lucknow.

The family has been provided Rs 10 lakh, a house under the PM Awas Yojana, and an Antyodaya card.

On October 16, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government also initiated action against police officials.

The SHO of Hardi police station and in-charge of the Mahsi area was removed along with CO Mahsi Rupendra Gaur. CO Ravi Khokhar of Rampur was given charge of CO Mahsi in Bahraich.

According to the police, the procession was passing by a Muslim area when the two groups argued over some issues.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

“Jo hua, wahi hona tha”: Ajmer dargah’s Sarwar Chishti justifies murder of Ram Gopal Mishra in Bahraich

OpIndia Staff -

Right before Trudeau govt blamed India without evidence, it blamed Indian X handles of manipulation over Trudeau’s statement regarding Nijjar’s killing

OpIndia Staff -

Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ finally receives censor certificate, release date to be announced soon

ANI -

Secunderabad temple vandalism: ‘Motivational speaker’ Munawar incited Salman to damage idol, booked along with aides Rasheed and Rehman

OpIndia Staff -

Zoho CEO rejects allegations of ‘ignoring south India’ in selecting AI Centres of Excellence, says committee with majority from south unanimously selected 3 institutions

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court refuses to stay Nayab Singh govt’s oath taking ceremony in Haryana, warns the petitioner

OpIndia Staff -

The Hindu ‘journalist’ Mahesh Langa passed sensitive information to opposition parties, industrial groups, and government officials, ED joins probe in the GST fraud case

OpIndia Staff -

‘Recklessly false’: North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson sues CNN over report claiming that he made offensive posts on a porn website a decade...

OpIndia Staff -

From Nazis to Khalistanis, how Canada has been a safe haven for criminals, terrorists and extremists under Justin Trudeau govt

Shraddha Pandey -

Hindus attacked in another Durga Visarjan procession, Jitesh Kumar and Rajan Patel stabbed with sharp weapons by Angur Alam and others in UP’s Deoria

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com