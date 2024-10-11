A crown of goddess Kali has been stolen from the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira’s Shyamnagar. This crown was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the temple in March, 2021, as reported by The Daily Star.

The theft occurred on Thursday between 2.00 pm and 2.30 pm, after Temple Priest Dilip Mukherjee left following the day’s worship. The cleaning staff later found that the crown was missing from the deity’s head, as reported by The Daily Star.

“We are reviewing the temple’s CCTV footage to identify the thief,” said Inspector Taizul Islam of Shyamnagar Police Station.

The stolen crown, made of silver and gold-plated, holds significant cultural and religious importance.

According to Hindu mythology, the Jeshoreshwari Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths scattered across India and neighboring countries. The name “Jeshoreshwari” means “Goddess of Jeshore.”

PM Modi visited the Jeshoreshwari Temple on March 27, 2021, during his trip to Bangladesh. On that day, he placed the crown on the head of the deity as a symbolic gesture. PM Modi also shared a video of his visit to the temple, which was his first visit to any country after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple a famous Hindu temple dedicated to the Goddess Kali, the temple is located in Ishwaripur–a village in Shyam Nagar, Upazila of Satkhira.

It is believed that the temple was built by a Brahman named Anari in the latter part of the 12th century.

He created a 100-door temple for the Jashoreshwari Peeth (shrine) and later it was renovated by Lakshman Sen in the 13th century and finally, Raja Pratapaditya rebuilt the temple in the 16th century.

According to Hindu mythology, of the 51 Peeths, the temple at Ishwaripur is the place where the palms and soles of the feet of Goddess Sati fell and the goddess resides there in the form of Devi Jashoreshwari and Lord Shiva appears as Chanda.