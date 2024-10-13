Loco pilots of goods train BCNHL/32849 on Sunday morning informed the Station master here that a cylinder was found on the track between Landaura (LDR) and Dhandhera (DNRA) at km 1553/01.

As per information from the Northern Railway CPRO, the spot is on KM from the DNRA station.

On receiving information, the pointsman immediately arrived at the spot and found the cylinder on the track empty. It was later placed under the custody of the station master at DNRA.

The area is surrounded by a civilian residential colony on one side and a boundary wall of the army cantonment on the other side.

The local police and GRP have been informed of the incident, CRPO said.

An FIR has also been registered at the Civil Lines Police Station.

On September 22, in a similar case, a major tragedy was averted after a 5-litre empty gas cylinder was found on the railway track in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Soon after spotting the cylinder on the track, the loco pilot promptly applied the brake to avert the incident. The incident occurred near Prempur railway station at around 5.50 am.

According to Indian Railway officials, the loco pilots of the goods train reported a 5-liter empty gas cylinder on the track, following which the driver halted the train.

On September 21, an attempted train derailment was thwarted after miscreants removed the fishplates and keys from a railway track near Kim railway station in Surat.

According to Western Railway, Vadodara Division unidentified people opened the fishplate and some keys from the UP line track and put them on the same track near the Kim railway station.

However service was soon restored.

