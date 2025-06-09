101 Freeway taken over by protesters, cars set on fire: Chaos reigns supreme in Los Angeles as riots continue

The protests against removal of illegal immigrants by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Los Angeles continued for the third successive day as thousands of anti-ICE protesters took over 101 Freeway Downtown.

The protesters also set fire to several self-driving cars as chaos and destruction reigned supreme on Los Angeles roads.

The protesters had taken over both the lanes of the freeway and blocked traffic after authorities prevented them from marching forward.

California Highway Patrol officers in riot gear corralled the crowd onto an exit ramp, forcing the protesters off the freeway. Gas canisters were used by officers to control the crowd.