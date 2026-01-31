In a shocking case, the body of a 13-year-old boy was discovered hidden inside a bed in a multi-storey building, just 30 metres from his home in the Srinagar Kankar area in Indore. The victim had gone missing on Friday and was found killed the next day. Police have arrested one accused named Rehan, while another accused is absconding.

As per reports, the class 8 student, son of Aftab Qadri, had gone missing at around 7.30 PM on Friday. After the family could not find him despite searching for him, they filed a missing person report at the local police station.

Police checked the CCTV footage of the area during the investigation and found that a CCTV camera had captured the boy entering a nearby building accompanied by two young men, but he was not seen exiting the building. As a result, the family and the police conducted a search of the building.

On Saturday, officers found the boy’s blood-stained jacket on the building’s terrace and his bag was found discarded in a nearby rubbish pile. When the police were questioning people and searching for the child, Rehan was roaming around with the police. However, his behaviour was suspicious, and when questioned, he remained silent.

The police searched his house, and made the grim discovery, the boy’s body was concealed in a bed box on the fourth floor. Rehan’s old grandmother was sleeping on that bed.

Initial forensic examination suggests the boy was strangled with a nylon rope and suffered facial injuries from being struck with a brick. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination at a local hospital to confirm the cause of death and gather further evidence.

#WATCH | Indore, MP | SHO Chandra Bhal Singh says, "A 13-year-old child was missing from the house since last night and the family members filed a complaint… Today the police found his jacket on the roof of an apartment and the bag was found in the garbage. The CCTV showed the… pic.twitter.com/sghlHDk5s2 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026

Station House Officer (SHO) Chandra Bhal Singh, addressing the media, detailed the sequence of events: “A 13-year-old child was missing from the house since last night and the family members filed a complaint… Today the police found his jacket on the roof of an apartment and the bag was found in the garbage. The CCTV showed the child entering the apartment, but he did not exit. We searched all the flats and inquired and with the suspicious movement of one of the residents Rehan – the accused, it was found that he had killed the child and hid the body in the bed box. It seems from the primary investigation that he was suffocated using a rope and there were wounds of bricks on the face… The reason is not clear… The investigation is going on…”

One suspect, 21-year-old Rehan, son of Abdul Sakir, has been arrested and is currently in custody. His associate, Rizwan, is absconding, and authorities are searching for him. Additionally, investigators are also probing Rehan’s elder brother, who is serving a five-year sentence for a separate murder case, to determine any potential links.

Rafiq, a relative of the deceased, said that the accused were involved in illegal drug trafficking in the area. He said that the boy may have witnessed them carrying the contraband for which they killed him.