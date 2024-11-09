20 killed, over 30 injured in blast at Quetta railway station in Balochistan, Pakistan

On Saturday, November 9, a deadly blast rocked the Quetta railway station in Balochistan province of Pakistan. The explosion took lives of 20 people, and over 30 are injured as a result. At the time of explosion, a train was ready to depart from the station to peshawar, Pakistan news outlet The Dawn reported.

The death toll may rise in the next few hours as a number of the injured are in critical condition. Quetta senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Baloch didn’t rule out a suicide bomb attack. He said, “Seems to be a suicide blas” but it would be too early to say for sure.”

Security forces have reached the site and an investigation is underway to ascertain the nature of the blast.