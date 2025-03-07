26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana’s plea to pause extradition to India rejected by US court

The US Supreme Court has rejected Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana’s application seeking a stay on his extradition to India. Notably, Rana was a key conspirator in the deadly attack in Mumbai that killed 175 people and held the city hostage.

After US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan refused to grant a stay on Rana’s extradition to India, his counsel renewed an emergency application to stop the extradition of the terrorist to India, demanding it to be placed before the Chief Justice of America’s top court.

Notably, on February 14, 2025, US President Donald Trump US President announced the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India and said he will face justice. The announcement came during Indian PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States.

Tahawwur Rana made a last ditch attempt to save himself by playing the religion card saying he will be tortured in India because he is a Muslim.