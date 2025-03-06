Tuesday, May 13, 2025
HomeNews ReportsTerrorist Tahawwur Rana plays religion card: One of the masterminds of 26/11 terror attack...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Terrorist Tahawwur Rana plays religion card: One of the masterminds of 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai that killed 175 people says he fears torture if extradited because he is Muslim

Notably, Rana fought his extradition to India at all levels, but after US President Donald Trump's public announcement, his options are very limited so he has brought out the religion card to try and avoid facing justice in India for his role in the deadly 26/11 terror attack.

OpIndia Staff
Tahawwur Rana - Image Source: TOI

On February 14, 2025, US President Donald Trump US President announced the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India and said he will face justice. The announcement came during Indian PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States.

It is pertinent to recall that in August 2024, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit stated that Tahawwur Rana is “extraditable to India” under the extradition treaty between India and the US. The panel upheld the district court’s denial of Tahawwur Hussain Rana’s habeas corpus petition, which challenged a magistrate judge’s certification of Rana as extraditable to India for his suspected role in terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

After a panel of the US Court of Appeals cleared the way to extradite the Mumbai terror attack convict Tahawwur Rana to India, the US Supreme Court approved Rana’s extradition to India.

However, now, the terrorist Tahawwur Rana has made a last ditch attempt to save himself by playing the religion card. As per an India Today report, Tahawwur Rana has approached the US Supreme Court seeking an emergency stay of his extradition to India, stating in his application that he will be tortured in India because he is a Muslim from Pakistan.

63-year-old Tahawwur Rana is known to be associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist David Headley, one of the main conspirators of the Mumbai attacks. He is currently lodged in a Los Angeles Jail.

In his petition, Tahawwur Rana submitted that he is suffering from multiple ailments, including an advanced cardiac aneurysm, Parkinson’s with cognitive decline, and possible bladder cancer.

Notably, Rana fought his extradition to India at all levels, but after US President Donald Trump’s public announcement, his options are very limited so he has brought out the religion card to try and avoid facing justice in India for his role in the deadly 26/11 terror attack.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched terms26/11 terror attacks
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com