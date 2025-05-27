3 Rohingya women, living illegally in Kanpur using fake Aadhar cards and other Indian documents, arrested

Police have arrested 3 Rohingya women, who had illegally crossed into India from Myanmar, and settled in Kanpur. Earlier, a Rohingya Muslim Sahil was also arrested from Ganga Ghat during checking in Kanpur as authorities crack down on illegal immigrants in India.

During the verification of foreign nationals, the police came to know about these women. All three women lived in Manohar Nagar of Shuklaganj. Fake Aadhar cards and other Indian documents have also been found with them.

According to media reports, Kotwali in-charge PK Mishra said that on May 22, information was received that many people live in the slums built on the banks of the Ganga, who do not speak Hindi and communicate in some other language.

When the police inquired, they came to know about 36-year-old Ajida, 38-year-old Sinwara Begum and 22-year-old Noor Qaeda. Police have arrested all three. According to the report, there are 10 people in this family including children and women, and they are from Modango City of Busidong, Myanmar.

Earlier, cases were also registered against Mohammad Sahil, Anwar, Habibullah, Asmat, Rohima Begum, Yahya, Junaid and other illegal Rohingyas who had come to India illegally.