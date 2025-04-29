48 tourist destinations closed in Kashmir after Pahalgam Terror Attack, Intel warns of more terror attacks

On April 22, Pahalgam in Kashmir saw a horrific terror attack where Hindus were deliberately targeted by Islamist terrorists. Over 25 innocent Hindu tourists lost their lives in the dreaded terror attack. Now Intel has warned of more such attacks at tourist places in Kashmir.

Following the warning, 48 out of 87 tourist places in Kashmir have been closed down. As per an India Today report, communication intercepts have confirmed that some sleeper cells in the valley have been activated following the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent Indian crackdown. These sleeper cells have been told to initiate operations.

The terrorists have also been reportedly told to plan more targeted attacked at a larger scale than the Pahalgam attack. This is apparently in response to the demolition of the terrorists’ houses following the Pahalgam attack.

Notably, on April 22, Pakistan-backed terrorists attacked Hindu tourists in Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam. Following the massacre, India unleashed a series of strong measures, including putting Indus Water Treaty on freeze, demolishing terrorists’ houses in the valley, and also detaining all terrorist sympathisers in Kashmir.

In addition, India has cancelled visas of all Pakistanis living in India, including the ones on medical visas, except the persecuted Hindus on Long Term Visas.