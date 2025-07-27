On 27th July, a tragic stampede at Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar claimed the lives of at least six devotees and left over 25 others injured. The chaos unfolded along the stairway route to the hilltop shrine after an overwhelming crowd of pilgrims gathered during temple hours.

Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the incident. He stated that a massive crowd had triggered the stampede. While initial reports suggested crowd pressure, officials are also probing suspected electrocution as a possible contributing factor. A detailed investigation is awaited.

SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal says, “We received reports of some people being injured, following which the police took immediate action. Around 35 people were brought to the hospital and 6 have been confirmed dead. The rest are undergoing treatment… Prima facie, the stampede was triggered by a rumour of an electric shock on stairs 100 metres down the temple route. We are investigating further…”

Rescue teams, including the SDRF and local police, reached the site swiftly. They are carrying out relief operations and shifting the injured to nearby hospitals. Identification of the victims is underway.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the loss, assuring that he remains in constant touch with the administration and is closely monitoring the situation. “I pray to Mata Rani for everyone’s safety,” he said.