66 Naxals surrender in a single day in Chhattisgarh, marking a major blow to red terror

In a significant breakthrough in India’s fight against left-wing extremism, 66 Naxals surrendered in a single day across Chhattisgarh on 24th July 2025. The mass surrender took place in the Bastar division, one of the most Naxal-affected regions in the country.

According to official reports, 25 Naxals surrendered in Bijapur, 15 in Dantewada, 8 in Narayanpur, 5 in Sukma, and 13 more in Kanker district. Together, these surrendered cadres carried a combined reward of over ₹1.3 crore on their heads. Among them were a large number of women Naxals, highlighting the deep-rooted and gender-inclusive recruitment strategy employed by Maoist groups over the years.

This surge in surrenders is not an isolated event. It is part of a larger, state-led counter-insurgency campaign under which over 1,000 Naxals have surrendered in 2025 alone. The movement comes on the back of growing military and intelligence pressure that has left the Maoist network increasingly fractured and demoralized. In just the past two years, more than 500 Naxals have been killed in coordinated operations by security forces.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated the government’s firm stance, making it clear that Naxals who refuse to surrender will face zero leniency. He has set a hard deadline of 31st March 2026 to eradicate the Naxal menace entirely. With each surrender, the once-intimidating red corridor continues to shrink — signalling a new chapter of peace and reclamation in Chhattisgarh’s long battle against insurgency.